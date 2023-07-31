Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani touched the hearts of the audience numerous times. From the heartbreaking feeling of unrequited love to realizing the bonds we often forget to value, the movie took us through several emotions, at once.
However, one thing we loved the most was old desi songs from and the hidden emotions behind them.
Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi’s Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, for instance, showcased the pain we hide behind our love. In the movie, it depicted the warm bond between Kanwal Lund (Dharmendra) and Jamini Chatterjee (Shabana Azmi).
The song held the power to make the remember the sweet memories they had with each other. The protagonists, Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), also express their feelings with this soul-stirring track, taking inspiration from their respective grandparents.
Anu Malik and Baba Sehgal’s Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa, on the other hand, set a light-hearted mood for the audience, whenever it was played during the movie. The protagonists played the song on their phones when they wanted to tell each other to sit in their car.
The cheeky track flaunted the essence of their character – be it Rocky’s quirkiness or Rani’s love for him. And, of course, the audience loved each second of it.
The movie also revived KK, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shreya Ghoshal’s Dola Re Dola and gave the iconic song a traditional touch. I remember the constant cheer and hoots for this track as Chandon Chatterjee (Tota Roy Chowdhury) performed flawless kathak on this track along with his student and to-be-son-in-law, Rocky.
Nazia Hassan’s Aap Jaisa Koi tugged at each old-school romantic’s heartstrings with its nostalgic music and the movie celebrated that love and warmth.
And, we are not alone in this. The fans took to their social media handles and shared how they felt about these iconic gems incorporated beautifully into the movie.
These old songs that rekindled our love for these iconic gems are nothing but a tribute to our cinema and we’re glad it happened!