Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani touched the hearts of the audience numerous times. From the heartbreaking feeling of unrequited love to realizing the bonds we often forget to value, the movie took us through several emotions, at once.

However, one thing we loved the most was old desi songs from and the hidden emotions behind them.

Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi’s Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, for instance, showcased the pain we hide behind our love. In the movie, it depicted the warm bond between Kanwal Lund (Dharmendra) and Jamini Chatterjee (Shabana Azmi).

The song held the power to make the remember the sweet memories they had with each other. The protagonists, Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), also express their feelings with this soul-stirring track, taking inspiration from their respective grandparents.

Anu Malik and Baba Sehgal’s Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa, on the other hand, set a light-hearted mood for the audience, whenever it was played during the movie. The protagonists played the song on their phones when they wanted to tell each other to sit in their car.

The cheeky track flaunted the essence of their character – be it Rocky’s quirkiness or Rani’s love for him. And, of course, the audience loved each second of it.

The movie also revived KK, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Shreya Ghoshal’s Dola Re Dola and gave the iconic song a traditional touch. I remember the constant cheer and hoots for this track as Chandon Chatterjee (Tota Roy Chowdhury) performed flawless kathak on this track along with his student and to-be-son-in-law, Rocky.

Nazia Hassan’s Aap Jaisa Koi tugged at each old-school romantic’s heartstrings with its nostalgic music and the movie celebrated that love and warmth.

And, we are not alone in this. The fans took to their social media handles and shared how they felt about these iconic gems incorporated beautifully into the movie.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is so old bollywood OMFG. And getting to listen to all those old songs in a theatre's sound system is a dream come true, dil ko chu liya 💕✨ — Aditi Datha (@aditi_datha) July 30, 2023

Done with the film. The plot isn't exactly novel but still Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahani has the right mix of comedy, romance and drama. Both Ranveer and Alia fed off each other energies really well. Also liked how Karan used the old songs in different situations. — Prabhatha Alia Bhatt lover for life (@rogobertha) July 28, 2023

Best thing about rocky aur rani ki prem kahani

Is how they use classic Bollywood old songs without destroying them



That

"abhi na jaao chor kar" in background

Ufff❤️ — Priyank Gaur (@PriyankGaur9) July 30, 2023

Rocky aur Rani ke prem kahani: 4/5

Awesome Bollywood movie. Loved the use of music and old songs. Highly entertaining. While it is mainly a mass movie, it does try to drive home some points.

In theatres. Take a bow Karan Johar, Alia, Ranveer. — Guru (@KamathGurudutt) July 28, 2023

Just watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.



Mixture of old songs, some great emotions, typical Bollywood fancy songs and dramas, no bad side of Delhi, Alia is top and so does Ranveer. Some hitting points. Logic Less as well



But not a boring one. Have to say Really worth it — Real Madrid (@AlPacinoRMA) July 28, 2023

“Rocky aur Rani ki Prem kahani” is Karan johar’s redemption arc. It has the nostalgia of old Bollywood but it fairly better & sincere in writing . — Kry 🖤 (@joyandroses) July 30, 2023

The kind of a person you are can very well be defined by the old hindi film song that you'll end up hearing on loop after your first viewing of Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. There will be more than one. — Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) July 27, 2023

Why is nobody talking about the beautiful new renditions of old hindi songs in Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani? I am drooling over that music! Please release the entire album🥹@ipritamofficial@KaranJoharTeam@aliaa08@RanveerOfficial@DharmaMovies@arijitsingh @shreyaghoshal — avantika chauhan (@avantik2201) July 31, 2023

These old songs that rekindled our love for these iconic gems are nothing but a tribute to our cinema and we’re glad it happened!