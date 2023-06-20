We got the teaser for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani today, and it’s everything we expect from a Dharma film – even the over-the-top locations. But if you look closely (or just, look), a number of frames feel like a modern-day versions of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It’s like Karan Johar is back with a bang, and we’re getting a grander revamp of the classic film.

Here’s how the two films already look similar – not that we do not like THAT.

1. There’s a lead actress and a chiffon saree, in unrealistic locations.

2. And Jaya Bachchan being Jaya Bachchan – just years apart.

3. Lead actors who cry because the family patriarch is too intense.

4. Or frames where the couples like water a little too much.

5. Then some pratishta and parampara to add more drama to the family drama.

6. There are also large parties with men in (cool) black outfits, as the world dances around them.

7. More grand performances, but with traditional clothes and dance moves.

8. Pooja, because parampara.

9. And actresses who look good while crying.

10. With a matriarch who is sweet, understanding and all things nice.

11. Of course, there are rich people… flaunting how rich they are.

12. Finally, romance.

Prem kahaanis with a hint of family drama are clearly KJo’s specialty, even after all this time.