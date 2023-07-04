Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the movie that has been garnering headlines ever since its teaser was released, has finally dropped its trailer and it looks like a rollercoaster ride of humor, emotions and drama.

The movie revolves around a couple, Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), who decide to live with each other’s families for three months. From different cultures to different energies, both have to survive this phrase.

Apart from the protagonists, the movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ronit Roy, amongst others.

Directed by Karan Johar, this rom-com drama is scheduled for release on July 28, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.