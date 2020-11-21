When The Sky Is Pink released in India last year, it garnered a lot of praise for its touching story and exemplary performances by all actors.

This included the name of Rohit Suresh Saraf who became a star overnight. The movie didn't revolve around his character, but Rohit made the most of the time he got in front of the camera and the results were glorious.

Rohit Saraf In Sky Is Pink
Source: India Today

What also made people adore him was his simple, boy-next-door charm and smile that stays with you long after his scene has ended.

The result? A lot of tweets, a lot of posts, and the title of India's 'brand new crush'. 

Rohit Saraf in the sky is pink
Source: The Indian Express

As mentioned before, that was last year. And though, our love for him never really died, his back-to-back Netflix releases did remind us of his cuteness again.

As Rahul Awasthi in Ludo, and Rishi Singh Shekhawat in Mismatched, Rohit is back and we just can't...

In Ludo, he plays the role of a mall employee who gets into a lot of trouble because he sees a killing in front of his eyes.

I don't intend to give you too many spoilers so let's just say that as expected, his life completely turns around after that.

Meanwhile, in Mismatched (which is based on novel When Dimple Met Rishi, written by Sandhya Menon) he can be seen participating in an app-developing tournament with Dimple (Prajakta Koli). His aim in life is something else, though. He wants to settle down. 

How he navigates through personal life and career is what this series is about, and we can't think of a better actor than Rohit to play the role of Rishi.

And when I say 'we', I truly mean all of us. Everyone. A simple search of his name on Twitter is enough to tell you that. 

Apart from these projects, Rohit has also acted in movies like Hichki, Dear Zindagi and Norwegian film What Will People Say.

Oh, did I mention he is just 23?

So basically, God gave all the talent and looks and attractiveness to one person? It's okay, we don't mind. 

He is dreamy.

He is quirky.

And he is an absolute delight to watch on screen.

Funny that his show is called Mismatched because we can't think of a better match for ourselves. When do we get to see you next, Rohit?