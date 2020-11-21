When The Sky Is Pink released in India last year, it garnered a lot of praise for its touching story and exemplary performances by all actors.

This included the name of Rohit Suresh Saraf who became a star overnight. The movie didn't revolve around his character, but Rohit made the most of the time he got in front of the camera and the results were glorious.

What also made people adore him was his simple, boy-next-door charm and smile that stays with you long after his scene has ended.

The result? A lot of tweets, a lot of posts, and the title of India's 'brand new crush'.

As mentioned before, that was last year. And though, our love for him never really died, his back-to-back Netflix releases did remind us of his cuteness again.

As Rahul Awasthi in Ludo, and Rishi Singh Shekhawat in Mismatched, Rohit is back and we just can't...

Binge-watched Mismatched on netflix mostly for 3 hours of Rohit Saraf content. But I also really enjoyed ngl — Sharayu Ail (@SharayuAil) November 20, 2020

In Ludo, he plays the role of a mall employee who gets into a lot of trouble because he sees a killing in front of his eyes.

I don't intend to give you too many spoilers so let's just say that as expected, his life completely turns around after that.

Meanwhile, in Mismatched (which is based on novel When Dimple Met Rishi, written by Sandhya Menon) he can be seen participating in an app-developing tournament with Dimple (Prajakta Koli). His aim in life is something else, though. He wants to settle down.

How he navigates through personal life and career is what this series is about, and we can't think of a better actor than Rohit to play the role of Rishi.

And when I say 'we', I truly mean all of us. Everyone. A simple search of his name on Twitter is enough to tell you that.

blessing your timelines with a rohit saraf fancam 🦋💜 pic.twitter.com/lsphExiZpR — 🥀 (@bollyish) November 18, 2020

yeah so i'm fully crushing on rohit saraf pic.twitter.com/eCzmynTuuW — k (@padukonez) November 21, 2020

rohit saraf is insanely attractive 🦋 pic.twitter.com/XycsLtIRJs — 🥀 (@bollyish) November 17, 2020

Rohit Saraf can get it! I mean... Why not! 🤤 pic.twitter.com/jx7LCdCXOk — vaas happeninn (@insane_birdie) November 12, 2020

A rohit saraf fan club has started in my friends group ♥️🥺 — Amrutha Hariprasad (@sodaburpps) November 21, 2020

ROHIT SARAF IS FINALLY GETTING ALL THE APPRECIATION THAT HE TRULY DESERVES AND I LOVE TO SEE IT. 🤍 — . (@varrulicious) November 20, 2020

Rohit Saraf can take my heart😭❤️ — Shubhra (@spamshubhra) November 21, 2020

Apart from these projects, Rohit has also acted in movies like Hichki, Dear Zindagi and Norwegian film What Will People Say.

Oh, did I mention he is just 23?

So basically, God gave all the talent and looks and attractiveness to one person? It's okay, we don't mind.

He is dreamy.

He is quirky.

And he is an absolute delight to watch on screen.

Funny that his show is called Mismatched because we can't think of a better match for ourselves. When do we get to see you next, Rohit?