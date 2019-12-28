Just like Hollywood has the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bollywood has the 'Rohit Shetty Cop Universe' - only the latter has far more action (and far less Physics) than the former.

And the latest addition to this universe is Sooryavanshi, which brings together actors Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar.

A brief teaser celebrating one year of Simmba (starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role), announced the expected release date of Sooryavanshi (starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role). It also introduced the characters - three 'crazy' cops hell-bent on bringing justice by any means necessary.

You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the teaser, unless specified otherwise. The film will release on March 27, 2020.

