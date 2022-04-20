The thunder of Rohit Shetty's films has never failed to infuse energy in us as we watched his heroes roar on the big screen. Now, much to our amusement, his action-packed cop-universe will make a digital debut with an eight-part action series.

The filmmaker Rohit Shetty has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video for a new series called Indian Police Force, in which Siddharth Malhotra will breathe life into yet another heroic police officer.

These action flicks, from Singham to Simba to Suryavanshi, exude power and passion, and we eagerly await for this yet another attempt to thrill us.

Twitter is as excited for this action-series as we are.

You can watch the entire announcement video here:

All images are screenshots from the announcement video.