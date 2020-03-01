Bollywood's idea of romance often involves exotic locations, flowing dupattas, and for the millennial generation, Arijit Singh's soulful voice. However, one more element that has become the backdrop of romance in Hindi movies, is railways. And here's a list of some of the most iconic movie scenes where Bollywood nurtured a romance on wheels:

1. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The film's ending scene is not only one of the most popular romantic sequences, but also so iconic, that it has been recreated multiples times in various films. Simran's strict AF father finally allows her to follow her heart, and she rushes to catch up with Raj. Of course, the two first met on railways too. But it's the ending that remains one of the most legendary examples of romance on wheels.

2. Jab We Met

Now that we look back at the film, the train wasn't just Geet and Aditya's 'meet-cute', but also a brilliant metaphor of how their love story pans out. When the scene starts, we only hear Geet talking at the same speed with which the train is moving. But, it's Geet's tireless, constant chatter, while sharing the side berth with Aditya, that marks the beginning of their love story.

3. Saathiya

Mumbai's local trains have often been a part of various movies. Just like in Saathiya, where Aditya confesses his love for Suhani on a local train. Only, Suhani's response is quite different from what the audience, or Aditya, was expecting. Nevertheless, the whole sequence remains an adorable reminder of how, sometimes, fast tracks can become the place of rushed, heartfelt confessions.

4. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Bollywood's recent tryst with same-sex love story too featured a romantic train scene. For starters, it recreated the most iconic Bollywood train scene from DDLJ, but in a same-sex love story. And then, to top it up, the creators went full filmy and included a dance number, secret glances, and even a make-out scene, because well, who doesn't love love?

5. The Burning Train

With the movie that has the word train in its title, is it any surprise that there was a love story that bloomed on the train? The film had multiple love stories, but only one started on the train when the song Pal Do Pal Ka Saath Humara played and loving glances were exchanged between Madhu (Neetu) and Ravi (Jeetendra).

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

When Naina embarks on an impromptu trip, she ends up sharing seats with Bunny and his friends. And while the rest of the group indulges in healthy flirting and fun games, Naina is struck by the realization that perhaps she missed out on more experiences than she accounted for - only to meet Bunny's understanding gaze. It may not have been a romantic scene in the strictest sense, but it still managed to leave us a little in love.

7. Aradhana

The 90s kids had DDLJ's railway romance. Millennials crushed on Jab We Met's fast-'track' story. And Gen X had Arun (Rajesh Khanna) singing Mere Sapno Ki Rani, as Vandana (Sharmila Tagore) looked on. Soon, the shy glances translate to flirty lyrics and shared laughter. Yes, logically, it wasn't the most accurate scene. But when has love looked for logic? Especially where Hindi movies are concerned.

8. Gully Boy

After chilling with their friends on a stationary train, Safeena and Murad decide to leave and right before they disembark, Safeena gifts Murad with a tab. When he responds that he can't give her something as expensive, she simply states, that his acceptance of her personality is all she expects from him. Unsaid is the part that Safeena never got the same acceptance from her own family.

9. Parineeta

Against the unbelievably gorgeous backdrop of Darjeeling, Shekhar, unaware of what has transpired in his absence, thinks of Lalita. And that's when the song Kasto Mazza plays. Despite being a cliched love scene, it still remains a favourite.

10. Pakeezah

Irrespective of whether you've seen the movie or not, chances are you must have heard the dialogue, 'Aapke paaon dekhe, bahut haseen hain. Inhein zameen par mat utariyega, maile ho jayenge'. And it's on the train when Salim (Raaj Kumar) says this for his co-passenger, Sahibjaan (Meena Kumari), thus laying the stones for their epic love story.

11. Fanaa

Right at the time that Zooni, and the audience, is convinced that Rehan and her love story has come to its end, Rehan returns to her. And with the now-famous shayari, 'teri dil mein meri saanson ko panah mil jaaye, tere ishq mein meri jaan fanaa ho jaaye', he comes back to her. Of course, it is followed by Zooni's friend pulling the chain, allowing the two to leave.

Know of any other iconic romantic train scene from Hindi movies? Let us know in the comments section below.