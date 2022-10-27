Rishi Sunak scripted history by becoming the UK’s first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister. He is also Britain’s youngest Prime Minister in recent times. Well, it was a historic day for the United Kingdom, which is struggling to maintain its economic stability.

So what’s your point, you ask? This comedian just made the most racist joke about it, and it had everything but the humour in it. Ronny Chieng, says:

Indians are not Asians. I love how Indians try to have it both ways, like being Indian and Asian. Pick a lane, okay.

You can watch the full clip here:

so you're telling me the Daily Show just let a Chinese Singaporean American rant for several minutes about how Indians aren't real Asians and he can't relate to them? https://t.co/IzerPasMLG — Alexis🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (read pronouns.page) (@Crisis_Producer) October 26, 2022

and by the way, you know how the "default Asian" in America is East Asian? well in the UK, that would be South Asians, so suck it up Ronnie — Alexis🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (read pronouns.page) (@Crisis_Producer) October 26, 2022

Twittizens think the segment is problematic and lacked satire. Here’s what they had to say about it.

for someone who usually is quite socially aware, Trevor Noah really needed to do better with this incredibly unfunny and disappointing segment @TheDailyShow https://t.co/qEc5mMuZiP — nas (@nnxsri) October 27, 2022

this type of shit is so funny to me. so one can only identify as asian if they have east asian features? gtfo. south asians exist lol https://t.co/IN0JCBfz9o — N (@namiinae) October 27, 2022

Ronny Chieng's actually Malaysian…😐😐😐 I get why you'd think he's Singaporean but he isn't…😐😐😐 https://t.co/Gskzl23LzS — Raman (@K_Raman13) October 27, 2022

If this guy was Malaysian landlord he 100% won't rent his property out to Indians… https://t.co/zZobxFGP1r — You (@pingster2008) October 27, 2022

its a series of racist jokes about a fundamentally dogshit person. i dont fucking care anymore. there's a transgender flag in your name there. would like to know how mr sunak feels about you https://t.co/WuGqyZuiXj — michelle "sepulcher mode" perez (@LeadingLoss) October 27, 2022

so tired of this shit https://t.co/Of0cjbVrJn — average lara fan (@fartemyburakh) October 26, 2022



South Asians are Asian, East And South East Asian’s are Asian. Central Asians are Asian. Western Asian’s are Asian. https://t.co/29iMSOuoy1 — Jamie 🇪🇺🇭🇰🇰🇷🇽🇰🇹🇼🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@DreamSnakes) October 27, 2022

I still remember when I was told I can’t be Asian because I’m Chinese.



These gatekeepers need to fuck right off. And no, Ronnie, this wasn’t funny, especially since your ancestral land happens to have a large Indian population. https://t.co/KsEG4Qv0yD — JM Arrow (@jm_arrow) October 27, 2022

