Rishi Sunak scripted history by becoming the UK’s first-ever Indian-origin Prime Minister. He is also Britain’s youngest Prime Minister in recent times. Well, it was a historic day for the United Kingdom, which is struggling to maintain its economic stability.
So what’s your point, you ask? This comedian just made the most racist joke about it, and it had everything but the humour in it. Ronny Chieng, says:
Indians are not Asians. I love how Indians try to have it both ways, like being Indian and Asian. Pick a lane, okay.
You can watch the full clip here:
Twittizens think the segment is problematic and lacked satire. Here’s what they had to say about it.
Yikes!