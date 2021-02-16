The makers of Stree are back with the trailer of their latest horror comedy Roohi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

The trailer opens with a voiceover narrating the story of a witch, who abducts brides the moment grooms go to sleep, soon after their wedding.

Jahnvi Kapoor plays the character of Roohi, a girl possessed by the witch.

Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma get stuck with Roohi in a forest only to realise that she is possessed by the evil spirit. The duo take up the responsibility to save the brides from Roohi and the drama begins.

Roohi, the witch will apparently get salvation only if she is married off to a man.

Who will marry her? The film will premiere in theatres on 11th March.

Watch the trailer here.