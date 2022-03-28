The magnum opus of director S.S. Rajamouli, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has shattered box office records to become India's biggest blockbuster. On its first day, the film grossed ₹223 crore worldwide, which is the highest opening day gross for an Indian film. Back home, the film made ₹156 crore on premiere day.

Although RRR is the fastest film to hit the ₹200 crore mark, there have been a few others that have also accomplished this feat in just a few days.

1. Baahubali 2

Another film to enter the club in just a day was Rajamouli's epic action film, Baahubali 2 which released in 2017. The film had recorded ₹217 crore worldwide on its first day.

2. Pushpa

In just five days since its release, Allu Arjun's latest release, Pushpa, surpassed the ₹200 crore mark at the global box office. It is the actor's first film to be released simultaneously in five languages.

3. Dangal

The Aamir Khan-starrer did incredibly well both domestically and internationally. In four days, the sports drama made ₹209.45 crore in the global market.

4. Sanju

Sanju, Rajkumar Hirani's biography on actor Sanjay Dutt, crossed the ₹200 crore mark in its first week after grossing over ₹120 crore in its opening weekend. In just three days, the film raked in a total of ₹203.33 crores at the worldwide box office.

5. Kick

Kick, the Salman Khan starrer, grossed over ₹200 crore worldwide in its first week. The film earned ₹164.09 crore in India and ₹42.85 crore in the international market.

6. Tiger Zinda Hai

In just four days, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai surpassed the ₹200 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. The film raked in a whopping ₹194.19 crore in the home market and another ₹43.21 crore from overseas.

7. Sultan

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan marched into the ₹200-crore club in just four days of its release, owing to a grand opening day collection. It grossed ₹148 crore in India, with a worldwide total of ₹206 crore.

8. Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 grossed a stunning ₹203 crore worldwide in just three days. The film earned ₹142 crore in India and did exceptionally well in the international market.

9. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The Salman Khan starrer surpassed the coveted ₹200 crore mark at the box office around the world within five days of its release. The Sooraj Barjatya-directed family drama grossed ₹202.39 crore in India and worldwide.

It's raining money in Bollywood.