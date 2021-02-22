The fourteenth season of Bigg Boss ended last night, with actress Rubina Dilaik emerging as the winner of the season, and singer Rahul Vaidya as the first runner-up.

As per reports, apart from the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, Rubina Dilaik took home prize money of ₹36 lakhs.

Apart from Rubina and Rahul, the five finalists included Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Rakhi Sawant. This was Rakhi's second stint with the reality show. In fact, she was not one of the original contestants but was rather invited as a challenger later in the season.

Congratulations poured in for Rubina on social media:

Finally the time has come heartiest congratulations @RubiDilaik well earned success. You’ve emerged victorious in this season of #bb14 @ashukla09 congratulations once again 😄🤗#RD #RubinaDilaik #rubinav — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) February 21, 2021

Bigg Boss will return for its fifteenth season after 8 months.