If you are a fitness enthusiast, you know winters are amazing weather to go for a run! A run during winter keeps you warm and is less sweaty compared to summer. Well, it’s obvious that a good pair of running shoes on the track is very important. When we are looking for running shoes, we want something lightweight, cushioning, swift balance, and comfortable for our feet.

Also, no matter how many suggestions you take from people, buying a pair of running shoes is personal. What may suit others won’t be the best for you. So if you’re looking for a running shoe that matches your foot shape and surface read-on.

We listed a wide range of running shoes that are comfortable and affordable at the same time.

1. Campus Women’s Brownie Running Shoes: ₹1,519

These running shoes by Campus will definitely make running smooth, and you won’t feel like you are sinking into the ground. You get to pick from three cool colours, and all of them look good. The product dimension for these Campus running shoes are 28.2 x 20.3 x 10.6 cm and 600 grams. Apart from this, they come with a manufacturer guarantee and come with a lace-up closure.

2. Adidas Womens Vertago W Running Shoes: ₹1,499

Adidas is a renowned brand in the market, and you can surely rely on their running shoes. These Adidas Women’s Vertago shoes come in many colours, so you get a variety too. It is made up of synthetic & textile materials, which gives durability. The product dimension for these running shoes is 25 x 15 x 5 cm and 250 grams.

3. Campus Women’s Alexa Running Shoes: ₹917

Something new yet very affordable for your running. These Campus Alexa aims to offer more energy and comfort for your run. Not just this, the shoes have mid-soles that are considered efficient for running and they are not slippery at all. The product dimension for these running shoes is 28.2 x 20.3 x 10.6 cm and 1 gram.

4. Adidas Men’s Clinch-X M Running Shoe: ₹1,835

Yet again, Adidas shoes are perfect for your running sessions. If you’re looking for a lace-free option, go for these shoes. It is made with a mesh upper for lightweight and breathability. The sole is the most important element of any shoe. And these Adidas shoes have a light strike IMEVA midsole with visible adiprene protecting from harmful impact forces.

5. Reebok Mens Edgility Runner Running Shoe: ₹1,105

You can grab these pull-on Reebok shoes from Amazon. It comes in four colours, so you have some options too. They are considered ideal for running as the material of these shoes is synthetic/textile, which makes them durable. The product dimension for these Reebok shoes is 30 x 15 x 5 cm and 300 grams.

6. ASIAN Men’s Cosko Sports Running Shoes: ₹599

You can buy these ASIAN sports shoes in different colours now. Not just running, these shoes are also ideal for the walking, gym, or any other training you do. The product dimension for these running shoes is 31 x 21 x 10 cm and 730 grams. You get durable sole quality, and they’re good for an everyday run.

7. ASIAN Delta-20 Sports Running Shoes: ₹874

Who says you cannot buy white shoes for running? I mean, you can’t say no to them if they are good and affordable, right? These ASIAN Delta running shoes are multi-purpose. Apart from this, the product dimension for these running shoes is 26 x 16 x 10 cm and 640 grams.

Even if you’re a beginner or a professional runner, you know how good running shoes can help you bounce on the running track. We hope you’re all set for your winter runs and have picked a perfect running pair for yourself.

