While television dramas keep us hooked with unexpected twists, the real-life sagas of our favorite stars sometimes rival their on-screen storylines. This year, the small screen’s biggest names made headlines for all the wrong reasons, with controversies that ranged from defamation suits to shocking allegations of misconduct. Fans, critics, and social media couldn’t stop buzzing about the drama that unfolded behind the glitz and glamour of the television industry.

From Rupali Ganguly’s unexpected legal battle to Asim Riaz’s public fall from grace on Khatron Ke Khiladi, each controversy carried its own flavor of scandal. The TV world this year wasn’t just about TRPs and ratings; it was also about public feuds, workplace struggles, and personal revelations that left fans stunned.

Let’s dive into five of the most talked-about controversies that kept us hooked off-screen as much as the serials themselves did.

1. Rupali Ganguly’s ₹50 Crore Defamation Suit

Rupali Ganguly, our beloved Anupamaa, found herself in the middle of a shocking storm when her stepdaughter alleged an affair with her stepfather. Claiming defamation, Rupali slapped a ₹50 crore lawsuit to protect her reputation. The drama unfolded like a TV soap, with the nation tuning in for updates.

2. Dalljiet Kaur Calls Out Ex-Husband Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur revealed some jaw-dropping truths about her ex-husband, accusing him of undermining their marriage and having affairs. Social media lit up with debates on boundaries, relationships, and respect, as her bold revelations left everyone divided.

3. Asim Riaz Booted Off Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Reality star Asim Riaz faced the ultimate humiliation when he was ousted from the stunt-based reality show due to alleged diva-like behavior. While some fans supported him, others agreed with Rohit Shetty, who criticized his “stardom bragging.”

4. Palak Sindhwani’s TMKOC Exit

Palak Sindhwani, better known as Sonu from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, alleged mistreatment by the show’s production team. Accusing producer Asit Modi of threats, Palak’s exit brought long-standing workplace harassment concerns in the TV industry back to the spotlight.

5. Rajan Shahi Fires Two Actors From YRKKH

Rajan Shahi’s production house stirred controversy when Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were abruptly fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Citing “unprofessional behavior,” Shahi stood firm, sparking discussions on professionalism in the TV world.

From courtroom battles to on-set chaos, these controversies prove that the lives of TV stars are no less dramatic than the scripts they perform. Which one shocked you the most?