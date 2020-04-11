Ron Weasley aka Rupert Grint is expecting his first child with actor girlfriend, Georgia Groome who was seen in Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging. The two have reportedly been dating since 2011 and Georgia was recently spotted with a baby bump. 

Bloody hell! 

Twitter, obviously can't get over this huge news! And the Harry Potter fandom is collectively losing their mind over this. 

That's one lucky baby!