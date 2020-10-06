What would you do if you were stuck in a video game for the rest of your life? Well, Ryan Reynolds' action-comedy Free Guy's trailer will give you an apt answer for that question.

This new trailer sees a non-player character Guy (Reynolds) inside a video game world called Free City, where he leads a miserable life as he's beaten, run over, and kidnapped on a daily basis.

But it all starts to change after Guy is granted player powers thanks to new code. He tries to save the world in his own way after he comes to know the world is about to be shut.

The movie also stars Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi in pivotal roles. The movie is set to release on December 11, 2020.

Watch the entire trailer here :

All pictures are sourced from the trailer.