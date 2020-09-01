Remember when Gopi Bahu washed a laptop and Rashi Ben put an empty cooker on the gas? Well, the show that gifted us all this, and more, is back.

Yes, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is returning for a second season, and we'll finally know, rasode mein kaun tha?

We're coming back on popular demand! Excited much?#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2, Coming Soon only on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar.@Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/lUsf9wb85m — StarPlus (@StarPlus) August 31, 2020

A small video announcing the return of the show was shared on social media, and it looks like we have a new person entering the rasoda, and the show - Gehna.

Naturally, Twitterati had a lot to say about its return:

y’all made it so viral that they’re bringing it back wtf ?!?! 2020 is overdoing it now 😩 https://t.co/3K2JZSR88M — abh;shek (@abhishekitoff) September 1, 2020

#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2

Who is excited, no one, 2020 is worst year, and you add anather problem. pic.twitter.com/lT2rWHBKje — sanskari_baccha (@sanskari_hu_007) September 1, 2020

#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2



*Star Plus after taking out the new season of saath nibhana sathiya 2 : pic.twitter.com/9Z80U899XR — 𝕳𝖎𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖘𝖍𝖚 𝕾𝖊𝖙𝖍 (@tereMaalKaYaar) September 1, 2020

Ah well, 2020 had to be the year memes make it to news and prompt the return of a show!