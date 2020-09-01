Remember when Gopi Bahu washed a laptop and Rashi Ben put an empty cooker on the gas? Well, the show that gifted us all this, and more, is back. 

Yes, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is returning for a second season, and we'll finally know, rasode mein kaun tha? 

A small video announcing the return of the show was shared on social media, and it looks like we have a new person entering the rasoda, and the show - Gehna. 

Naturally, Twitterati had a lot to say about its return: 

Ah well, 2020 had to be the year memes make it to news and prompt the return of a show! 