Remember when Gopi Bahu washed a laptop and Rashi Ben put an empty cooker on the gas? Well, the show that gifted us all this, and more, is back.
Yes, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is returning for a second season, and we'll finally know, rasode mein kaun tha?
We're coming back on popular demand! Excited much?#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2, Coming Soon only on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar.@Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/lUsf9wb85m— StarPlus (@StarPlus) August 31, 2020
A small video announcing the return of the show was shared on social media, and it looks like we have a new person entering the rasoda, and the show - Gehna.
Naturally, Twitterati had a lot to say about its return:
y’all made it so viral that they’re bringing it back wtf ?!?! 2020 is overdoing it now 😩 https://t.co/3K2JZSR88M— abh;shek (@abhishekitoff) September 1, 2020
#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2— sanskari_baccha (@sanskari_hu_007) September 1, 2020
Who is excited, no one, 2020 is worst year, and you add anather problem. pic.twitter.com/lT2rWHBKje
#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2 Is Coming Back..— Jethiyaa(New Id) (@Lal_Jethiya2) September 1, 2020
Indian Mom Be Like - pic.twitter.com/fMHsVwEVG9
#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2 is on trending ..— 🇮🇳🇮🇳Meme_wale_baba🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@meme_me_baap) September 1, 2020
Meanwhile Star Plus pic.twitter.com/ano2nku10B
#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2— 𝕳𝖎𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖘𝖍𝖚 𝕾𝖊𝖙𝖍 (@tereMaalKaYaar) September 1, 2020
*Star Plus after taking out the new season of saath nibhana sathiya 2 : pic.twitter.com/9Z80U899XR
#SaathNibhanaSaathiya2 is trending— sarcastic.kevin (@parikhkevin_) September 1, 2020
Everyone to @YBMukhate : pic.twitter.com/cBeUJyUHJD
Ah well, 2020 had to be the year memes make it to news and prompt the return of a show!