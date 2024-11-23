Some Bollywood films are more than just entertainment, they highlight critical issues, inspire change, or celebrate national pride. Uttar Pradesh, among other states, has often declared such films tax-free to ensure they reach a wider audience.

Here’s a list of notable Bollywood movies that received tax-free status in UP:

1. The Sabarmati Report (2024)

This hard-hitting film delves into the Godhra train burning incident, a pivotal moment in Indian history. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently announced it would be tax-free in the state, emphasizing its importance in fostering understanding of this historical event.

2. The Kashmir Files (2022)

Vivek Agnihotri’s emotional recounting of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits struck a chord nationwide. Declared tax-free in several BJP-ruled states, including UP, the film was recognized for its impactful storytelling and the need to amplify such narratives for future generations.

3. The Kerala Story (2023)

This controversial movie highlighted issues of radicalization and human trafficking, sparking debates but also earning tax-free status in UP. The move was aimed at encouraging discussions around the themes the film explored.

4. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Who doesn’t remember shouting “How’s the Josh?” during this film? Based on India’s surgical strikes, the movie celebrated patriotism and bravery. Declared tax-free in UP, it aimed to inspire the youth and instill a sense of national pride.

5. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of the Maratha hero Tanaji Malusare earned widespread acclaim. The UP government granted tax-free status to this historical epic, citing its potential to inspire courage and valor.

6. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

A unique take on rural sanitation and women’s dignity, this Akshay Kumar-starrer was both socially relevant and entertaining. It was made tax-free to amplify its message on improving sanitation infrastructure in the country.

7. Mary Kom (2014)

This biographical drama on the life of Olympic boxer Mary Kom encouraged more women to chase their dreams. UP’s tax-free status for this movie was a nod to its inspiring theme of perseverance.

8. Dangal (2016)

Yet another movie highlighting women empowerment, “Dangal” showcased the incredible journey of the Phogat sisters in wrestling. UP made it tax-free to promote its message of gender equality and empowerment.

Granting tax-free status to movies isn’t just about the box office, it’s about ensuring that meaningful narratives get the attention they deserve. Be it patriotism, social reform, or historical insights, these films have left a mark on the audience and the nation.

So, which of these movies inspired you the most? Let us know!