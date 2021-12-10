Bollywood brides have been serving us some stunning looks in the past few years. And while they did look brilliant, we have one question for all the celebrity Sabyasachi brides, why do they all look exactly the same?

You can credit the red colour to the designer's brand by saying it is their signature style. However, that's sadly not where the similarities end.

From the dupatta which look eerily similar.

To the jewellery, especially the nose ring which is quite obviously from the same collection.

Anushka Sharma outfit from 2017 had similar accessories.

From Deepika Padukone's wedding in 2018 to Patralekhaa and Katrina Kaif's wedding in 2021, we didn't get a chance to see anything different.

Sabyasachi brides are gorgeous, but we would love to see some creativity from the designer so we get the wedding inspo we need.