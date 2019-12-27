As protests around the Citizenship Amendment Act continue to take place, Bollywood has still remained largely silent on the issue. However, actor Saif Ali Khan did react on the issue, but by stating that he needs 'to think more' about it.

According to NDTV, Saif Ali Khan shared that he is trying to better understand the situation before taking a stand, but that the things he is reading in the press have given him a reason to be concerned.

I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest. So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more

Consequently, his Sacred Games co-actor Aamir Bashir--who plays Inspector Majid in the series--called him out for his statement by stating that 'even Gaitonde knew his shit'.

Many people took to Twitter to comment on Aamir and Saif's comments.

Gaitonde had guts. He's fattu — Humor First (@Humor_Activist) December 25, 2019

So we now have a problem with them not making ill-informed comments also. Great. — Ekta (@ekta_khem) December 25, 2019

It seems fame and greed hasn't taken over you yet, May god give you strength. Alas the cowards sartaj, chulbul pandey and bauwa couls show some courage.@IndiasMuslims@_IndianMuslims@jaavedjaaferi — Prometheus (@artfull_dodgar) December 26, 2019

🔥🔥 boss — FRCL (@frcl99) December 25, 2019

Majid Sir, Sartaj is high on Gochi since last few days — viller (@vaspudie) December 26, 2019

Gazab hai yaar....let hom be what he wants to be...why force him man?? — maverick!! (@harshdg007) December 25, 2019

People like Saif Ali Khan will never understand. Keep trying! #CitizenshipRow — Fatima Umar (@Fatmaumar) December 26, 2019

Saif Ali Khan is yet to respond to Aamir's comments.