As protests around the Citizenship Amendment Act continue to take place, Bollywood has still remained largely silent on the issue. However, actor Saif Ali Khan did react on the issue, but by stating that he needs 'to think more' about it. 

Safi Ali Khan
Source: Scroll

According to NDTV, Saif Ali Khan shared that he is trying to better understand the situation before taking a stand, but that the things he is reading in the press have given him a reason to be concerned. 

I would like the protest to be associated with exactly what I am protesting against. There might be a possibility that I will end up representing a different kind of protest. So I am not sure yet. Until I am sure what I am protesting against and whether it is going to be taken that way, I need to think more
Saif Ali Khan at Netflix screening
Source: myrepublica.nagariknetwork

Consequently, his Sacred Games co-actor Aamir Bashir--who plays Inspector Majid in the series--called him out for his statement by stating that 'even Gaitonde knew his shit'. 

Sacred Games Scene with Majid and Sartaj
Source: Netflix

Many people took to Twitter to comment on Aamir and Saif's comments.

Saif Ali Khan is yet to respond to Aamir's comments. 