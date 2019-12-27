New York Times recently released a list of the of 30 best international TV series of the decade and a very familiar Indian series has also found its way in that list. 

Anurag Kashyap's Sacred Games is the only Indian production to get a mention in this list and was placed 28th. 

In this list, the New York Times gave a brief summary of the show while introducing it.  

Mumbai is being threatened from every direction — the underworld and the upper echelons of the police force, the past and the present — and it’s up to a doughty, doubtful Sikh cop to fend them off. Saif Ali Khan plays the turbaned inspector Sartaj Singh in a series, based on a novel by Vikram Chandra, that mixes Bollywood energy with a literary style and touches of magical realism. 
Sacred Games was recently nominated for International Emmys in Best Drama Series category. 

Netflix's Delhi Crime starring Shefali Shah also received an honourable mention in the list. 