The trailer of Mahesh Bhatt's comeback film, Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt released yesterday. And in a single day, it managed to create a stir by becoming the most disliked trailer on YouTube.

Within a day of its release, the trailer has 16 Million views and over 5.3 Million dislikes! With only 294K likes on the trailer, its dislike ratio stands at 94.75%, making it the 7th most disliked video on YouTube. And according to the dislike ratio, the trailer is has the highest dislike percentage on YouTube.

The movie is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 film Sadak starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. It is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar on 28th August.

Many social media campaigns were lead against the film prior to the release of the trailer by fans of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Twitter posted about creating over 10 YouTube accounts to dislike the particular video over and over again.

At the moment, the most disliked video on YouTube is YouTube's own YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind which has 18.18 Million dislikes.