In today’s episode of “What did the internet stumble upon now?”, it turns out you can buy a framed picture of Sadhguru’s feet for a cool ₹3,200 on his official website. Yep, you read that right! Feet pics have officially entered the spiritual realm, and social media is having an absolute blast with it.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the 67-year-old founder of the Isha Foundation, is known for his teachings on spirituality and meditation. But apparently, the latest offering on his Isha Life e-shop is grabbing all the attention. A photo of his feet, beautifully framed, is listed as a product to help devotees “enhance their proximity” and build a “deeper connection” with the Guru’s energy. But let’s be real, for a large part of the internet, the price tag of ₹3,200 for a foot pic is all the content they needed to fire off some serious jokes.

One X (formerly Twitter) user couldn’t resist commenting, “Sole touching moment,” while another cracked, “The economy is so bad even Sadhguru is selling feet pics.” The product description insists that the act of bowing down to a Guru’s feet is sacred, but as far as online humor is concerned, they’ve already run with the idea in true meme-worthy style. “Earlier people used to pay dakshina for touching the feet of gurus and seeking their blessings. Now, Sadhguru has done innovation,” one user snarkily remarked, summing up the internet’s mixed feelings.

Sadhguru selling feet pics.

Only for Fans @ ₹3200 💀 pic.twitter.com/4lilt6K5vF — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) October 1, 2024

Isha Foundation selling Sadhguru feet photos of £75 only 🤦🏻‍♂️



Spirituality meets Conmanship meets Commerce meets Idiot followers 😅 pic.twitter.com/PJClg20ohf — Sir Kazam {blu tik} (@SirKazamJeevi) October 1, 2024

Amidst all the memes and wisecracks, there are some who tried to defend the concept behind the product. One X user, Kush Sareen, got serious for a moment, saying, “If we can touch the feet of our elders, our gurus, and people we look up to, what is wrong with keeping a photo of their feet?”

A lot of people seem to be painfully "TRIGGERED" by seeing a photo frame of Sadhguru's feet being sold so I thought I'd make a post about The significance of the Guru's Feet which is highly talked about in Hinduism (and even Sikhism) and if it's okay for such photos to be "sold"… pic.twitter.com/pcDMf957xV — Kush Sareen #SaveSoil (@Ksareen30) October 2, 2024

But while Sadhguru’s followers might find comfort in his teachings, the internet? Well, they’re just here for the lols. Whether you find it amusing, baffling, or enlightening, one thing’s for sure. Sadhguru’s foot pic is now internet-famous, and it’s walking its way into the halls of viral glory.