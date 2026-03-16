No vroom vroom, anytime soon?

F1 has taken the unprecedented step of removing races from the 2014 F1 calendar!

The first two races on the calendar, being held on April 10 -12 in Bahrain and then again on April 19 in Jeddah, were to play a prominent early part of the 2014 Formula 1 season. Tbh, they were kind of the final boss of all races.

However, as more and more drone and missile strikes have occurred in the Gulf, both F1 and FIA made the decision to remove the two races from the calendar altogether.

This is one of the only known times in recent F1 history that a race has had to be cancelled due to political/geopolitical circumstances so soon into the season.

There’s a first for everything, right? RIGHT? (Nahi bhai, mai kahan ro raha hoon).

Increasing Tensions in the Gulf Force Safety Concerns

In recent weeks, the Gulf Region has endured a spate of missile and drone strikes that have occurred as a result of the continuing conflict between Iran and many countries in the region.

Bahrain, which is located across the Gulf from Iran, has widely reported the presence of these strikes impacting civilian buildings, a large refinery, and much of its infrastructure near the United States’ largest military base. Also, Saudi Arabia has experienced these types of strikes on oil production facilities throughout its territory.

SIGH!

Security issues associated with large groups of participants (team members, journalists and spectators) travelling internationally for major sporting events raised serious concerns about whether the risk of hosting these events under current conditions could be acceptable by host countries.

My heartbroken feelings aside, they kinda had to take this call!

As a result, Formula One’s international governing body, the FIA, concluded that hosting races in current environments would be too risky to athletes, teams, and spectators. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem issued a statement saying,

“The FIA will always place the safety and wellbeing of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind.”

Additionally, he stated that the FIA is hopeful for “calm, safety and a swift return to stability in the region.”

Formula 1 Does Not Use The Term “Cancel”

Interestingly, whilst the FIA has yet to use the term “cancel” anywhere, it was stated in a press release that the said races will not be happening in April.

Many observers speculate that by choosing not to use the term “cancel,” it leaves the door open to further negotiations between hosting nations.

Are we being delulus? Or may this actually happen?

The majority of analysts, however, believe that rescheduling within the 2026 season is unlikely.

According to Fox Sports’ reporting, many individuals involved with Formula 1 have indicated that the FIA’s use of this terminology reflects ongoing discussions with both host governments and promoters related to contractual obligations. However, any efforts made towards rescheduling the initial dates are being hampered by several practical constraints.

The Formula 1 race schedule is already very full, with the last race being held in Abu Dhabi on December 6, following a series of 3 races (Las Vegas & Qatar) between now and the end of the season.

Thus, it’s said that extending the season further into December (closer to Christmas), has been ruled out.

THIS has never happened before in F1 Race

With the removal of the Bahrain & Saudi Arabian races, there will now be an unusual mid-season gap in the F1 championship calendar.

Following the Japanese Grand Prix in late March, the championship will be on hiatus for approximately 5 weeks, before running its next event in Miami Grand Prix, at the beginning of May.

Mid-season breaks in modern Formula 1 are relatively rare, as races normally occur either every 2 weeks or are run as part of tri-headers throughout the season.

The rarity of the pause is also attributed to the complexities in establishing replacement events when the season is already underway; with logistics being a significant factor within the sport.

To move hundreds of tonnes of equipment across several continents requires freight shipments to move continuously between events; thus interrupting this process halfway through the season would be logistically very difficult, as well as significantly expensive.

Haan thoda dard hua par chalta hai…

Why Additional Replacement Events Were Not Added

Even though there will be an unexpected gap in the schedule, Formula 1 has considered multiple contingency options.

Fox Sports has reported that they were queried about the possibility of having a double-header in Suzuka, Japan. However, the race organisers felt it was not feasible to stage an additional race on such short notice.

Alternative European circuits were also reportedly considered Stages; these included Portimão, Portugal, Imola, Italy and Istanbul Park in Turkey. Ultimately it was determined that there would be limited time available for organising an event to meet the Formula One requirements.

All permanent-type circuits require months of preparation to host a race (by attracting volunteer marshals, working with local authorities on the infrastructure requirements, etc., and arranging the ticketing process).

In essence, attempting to attract spectators and create revenue in such a short time was going to be very challenging.

SIGH!

There was also an idea to pair a new race with the Miami Grand Prix, however this was going to be significantly limited by logistics constraints.

The Formula One freight shipment schedule from Japan to the Middle East and to North America meant any change in sequence was going to be extremely difficult.

There had been speculation about the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne hosting a second race; however the Australian organisers ruled this out almost immediately upon hearing it.

The $40 million pit building at Albert Park is set to be taken down as part of a redevelopment associated with the Formula One contract.

Hosting a Formula One Grand Prix costs governments tens of millions of dollars each year, and holding an extra event would likely have resulted in taxpayers paying $100 million.

Bas yahan humari fan math bhi fail ho gayi 🙁

How hard does it hit the pockets?

Cancellation of both Bahrain and Saudi Arabian F1 races will have a significant financial effect on the sport.

And yeah, it will hit pockets HARDDDD.

As reported by the BBC, the cancellation of both races is anticipated to cost F1 in excess of £100 million (approx. $189 million).

The Middle East races are amongst the most profitable races on the calendar and the fee to host a race contributes about 1/3 of F1’s total revenue each year.

This loss will also affect teams, as prize money distributions are tied directly to total income received from the sport.

Although losing races will be very disappointing for some teams, most team principals have indicated that they are not concerned with the loss in revenue.

On the weekend of the Australian Grand Prix, McLaren F1 team principal Zak Brown told reporters,

“I think, given what’s going on, we’re not bothered. If it does have a little bit of a financial impact, so be it.”