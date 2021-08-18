The trailer for horror-comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, released today and looks like we have our very own desi ghostbusters.

The film showcases the story of two ghostbusters who apparently rid people and houses of evil spirits. However, while one of them (Saif) believes it's all a superstition, the other one follows the 'guidelines' of a holy book to the T.

But, when the two are called to a village to exorcise an evil spirit (Kishkandi) things turn a little too sinister to be considered just another superstition.

Aided by two local women (Yami and Jacqueline), the four embark on the path to exorcism, with the war cry of 'Go Kishkandi Go' (yup, just like 'Go Karuna Go').

While some of the jokes fall a little flat, the premise seems interesting enough to catch our attention. You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film releases on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.