In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during a late-night burglary incident at his residence in Bandra. The attack occurred during the early hours of 16 January, when an intruder entered his home and confronted one of the domestic staff. Attempting to step in, Mr. Khan was stabbed multiple times, which includes injuries near his spine.

The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where an emergency surgery was performed to remove the knife fragments. Hospital officials have confirmed that Khan is now stable, moved out of the ICU and is recovering under medical care. The intruder fled the scene, however, and authorities are currently investigating the same. Here’s a complete update on the case.

Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At His Residence – The Details

At 2:30 am, Saif Ali Khan was resting with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, and two young sons Jeh and Taimur when he heard noise in Jeh’s bedroom. The 56-year-old nanny, Eliyamma Philip alias Lima was the sole witness to the attack and sustained injuries on her right wrist during the fight. She was brought to Bandra police station for further investigation. Describing the incident, she said, “When I tried to see who was there, I saw a person coming out of the bathroom and moving towards Jeh Baba’s (Jehangir’s) bed”. She rushed towards Jeh to rescue him, while the armed intruder threatened her not to make noise and give him 1 crore rupees. Saif heard the scuffle and entered the room and the attacker attacked him. When Saif sir came, the accused attacked him with the Hexa blade and then also attacked Geeta (Taimur’s nanny), who had also come and tried to intervene,” Philip said.

As per reports, the actor and his nanny Geeta temporarily subdued the attacker and locked him in the room before going to another floor. However, upon returning, they found the room to be empty.

Hospital Releases A Statement About Saif’s Health

The knife hit Mr. Khan’s back, just one millimeter away from his spine, and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan at 3:30 am. The hospital confirmed to The Indian Express that Saif Ali Khan had sustained six wounds in total. As per Indian Express, “Two are deep cuts, primarily on his back, with one located near the spine. A minor wound is present on his neck, while the remaining injuries are superficial. The neurosurgery has been completed, and doctors are now proceeding with plastic surgery”. The actor was operated by a team of doctors which included a neurosurgeon and a cosmetic surgeon. The doctors also revealed that if the knife had been a millimeter deep, it would have resulted in saline fluid leakage and put the actor’s life at immense risk. Dr. Nitin Dange, the neurosurgeon leading the spinal surgery, said, “The knife, lodged in the thoracic spine, caused a major injury, including a leak in the spinal fluid. We successfully removed the foreign object and repaired the spinal damage to prevent further complications. It was a delicate operation, requiring coordinated efforts from our team,” he stated.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, said, “Khan’s injuries, while severe, were expertly managed by our team.” The actor is currently moved out of the ICU to a special room and recovering steadily. Out of danger now, he is likely to be discharged in two days.

Updates About The Investigation

DCP Dixit Gedam has confirmed that an FIR has been officially registered against the accused carrying grave non-bailable charges like Section 311, 312, 331(7), and others. The police have deployed ten teams, alongside five specialized crime branch units to investigate Bandra and nearby hotspots. Forensic teams have collected the evidence from Saif’s home and building to track down the attacker. Along with that, the police have also released CCTV images capturing the intruder on the sixth floor of Saif’s house which was last spotted in Prabhadevi.

The intruder entered the building using a second entrance which wasn’t high and had a tear on its net, leading to a suspect that an insider facilitated the theft. He used the shaft as he was not spotted using the lifts or lobby. The police have currently detained a suspect at the Bandra police station this morning. However, no arrests have been made till the time of writing

Family Asks For Privacy And Refrain From Speculations

In an Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor Khan requested privacy regarding the unfortunate events. Writing on her Instagram story, she shared, “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage”.

“While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time.” she wrote.

The actor was paid a visit by many stars and friends including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Amrita Arora, and Arjun Kapoor. Many of them wished him a speedy recovery on social media. The incident also raised concerns about the safety among the elite neighbourhoods of Mumbai, especially after the constant threats to Salman Khan and killing of Baba Siddique.