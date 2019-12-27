The teaser for Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movie, Jawaani Jaaneman, released today and it takes back to the 90s. Particularly, to the 'magic' of Ole Ole.

The brief teaser hints at the story of a 'man-child', who refuses to grow up, or rather, grow out of his sexual escapades. And the song accompanying his 'antics' is the remixed version of Ole Ole.

The film, which also stars Tabu and Alaya F, will release January 31, 2020. You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the teaser, unless specified otherwise.