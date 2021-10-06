Saif Ali Khan, apart from being an actor and producer, recently became a lessor and spoke about his little struggles of renting out his property, on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The actor recently became a landlord, and the struggle has been quite real. From the news breaking out before he made it home after the registry, to getting calls from his tenants about leaks and AC problems.

Mujhe phones aate hain ki AC ka ye, yahan leak ho raha hai, toh ye calls attend karne ke baad mujhe laga kisi manager ko hire karna padega. Pehle main hi karta tha.

- Saif Ali Khan

Imagine calling Saif Ali Khan about an AC leak. Iconic.

The actor even mentioned that he gets all the problems, but none of the money, which goes to his mother.

“Vo meri maa le leti hain. Main sirf naam ka Nawab hoon.

- Saif Ali Khan

Watching Saif Ali Khan in interviews has got to be one of our favourite things ever.