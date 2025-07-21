‘Saiyaara’ box office collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer records historic Rs 83 crore

Bollywood’s latest sensation, ‘Saiyaara,’ is rewriting box office history! Starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, this romantic drama has taken the industry by storm, leaving even seasoned actors in awe. If you haven’t heard about ‘Saiyaara,’ are you even online, bro? Let’s dive into the whirlwind success of ‘Saiyaara’ and uncover the magic behind its record-breaking run.

1. A Debut to Remember: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s Stellar Entry

Piccha lo, nepotism is a whole debate, but Ahaan Panday (yes, Ananya Panday’s cousin) is silencing everyone the old-fashioned way, pure talent! Alongside him is Aneet Padda, who went from ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ to making the whole nation go “Who is she?!” Their electric chemistry has everyone swooning, and fans are already calling Aneet the new national crush. This fresh jodi is giving us major ‘first crush in school’ nostalgia, cute AF, with a dash of Bollywood glitter.

Image courtesy: Bollywood Hungama

2. Box Office Blitz: Numbers That Speak Volumes

Who would’ve thought a debut-led film would cause a dhamaal at the box office? ‘Saiyaara’ opened with a wild ₹21 crore on Day 1, sending OG stars into group therapy. By Day 3 (Sunday), it had already crossed ₹90 crore, with ₹31 crore rolling in before dinner time! It’s now the second-biggest Day 3 grosser of 2025, only behind ‘Chaava’, and let’s just say, everyone else is playing catch-up. Honestly, plan your next weekend accordingly, because FOMO is real.

3. Fan Frenzy: Theatres Turn into Concert Halls

Viral videos show fans literally singing and dancing in the aisles, one guy even did the classic desi move and went shirtless in peak excitement, giving full-on Bollywood energy. With #Saiyaara trending everywhere, social media is basically one giant fan club right now. The sheer madness is turning ordinary screenings into parties you seriously don’t wanna miss.

4. Critical Acclaim: More Than Just Numbers

It’s not just audiences going “wah wah”, critics are in love too. Director Mohit Suri gets full marks for storytelling that tugs at your heart, and the emotional rollercoaster is anything but cheesy. Pritam’s soundtrack is already blasting at every college fest, and meme pages are obsessed with Ahaan and Aneet’s performances. Basically, it’s proof that ‘Saiyaara’ is more than a box office crush; it’s actually got feels.

Image courtesy: Zoom TV

5. The Power of Mystery: YRF’s No-Promotion Strategy Pays Off

In a world of shouty promotions and non-stop city tours, YRF pulled a classic move; they kept things low-key. No over-the-top teaser drops, barely-there interviews, and still, the hype was unreal! Turns out, building FOMO the old-school way is legit smart. Sometimes, the best marketing is no marketing at all.

With its fresh faces, compelling narrative, and strategic marketing, it’s a testament to the magic that happens when everything aligns perfectly. Have you joined the ‘Saiyaara’ wave yet?