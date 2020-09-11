An Indian model, Dimple Paul (Paula) has accused filmmaker, Sajid Khan of sexual abuse on the pretext of landing her role in his movie, Housefull.

In her statement, the model spoke of how the filmmaker is a sexual predator and asked her to strip in front of him - at the age of 17.

He spoke dirty to me, he tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him. Just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie.

Read her full statement here:

#ArrestSajidKhan is trending on Twitter as people demand justice.

How many more women need to come out with their stories of being sexually harassed by Sajid Khan before he finally gets questioned for it?People from the industry need to stop normalising him byhanging out in parties with him.Please take action against him @MumbaiPolice @NCWIndia https://t.co/DmTcsTFW43 — Rudrani Chattoraj (@rudrani_rudz) September 11, 2020

Sajid Khan (director, actor) has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, including actors Saloni Chopra and Simran Suri as well as journalist Karishma Upadhyay.#ArrestSajidKhan pic.twitter.com/VSPiTjtjHD — Rinku (@Rinku_Rajput24) September 11, 2020

Sajid Khan harassed the model when she was a minor. Fucking disguisting. And this is the 4th time he did this.



#ArrestSajidKhan — manya²⁸ is dedicated, loyal and crazy (@manyayayaya) September 11, 2020

Prior to this, during the 2018 #MeToo movement, the filmmaker had sexual harassment charges pressed against him by a former assistant director. Several other women from the film fraternity and even a journalist came forward and spoke about Sajid's alleged sexual and inappropriate behaviour.