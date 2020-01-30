Sakshi Dhoni's Instagram has always been a source of delight for Dhoni fans, the wife of the cricketer loves posting videos and pictures of the family. But in her latest post, his fans were pleasantly surprised to watch Dhoni blush with embarrassment as Sakshi called him 'Sweetie' and 'Sweetie of the day' in the hotel lobby of Taj Palace, New Delhi.

The cricketer can be seen hiding his smile for most of the video and at the end of it all, he smiles and says to their friends, "Can you do something? Can you throw her out?"

Sakshi also shared various Insta stories where she called the cricketer "Sweetie" and hashtagged it #Sweetiemoment at the Kanha National Park during their safari together.

The two are quite adorable with their PDA on Instagram. Not to mention the sweet family pictures they share with their 4-year-old daughter, Ziva Dhoni, who has her very own Instagram.

We can't get enough of this adorable family that's all smiles.