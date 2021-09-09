Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reportedly filming one of the most extravagant romantic songs to be ever picturised in Bollywood. The romantic track is said to have a budget of a whopping ₹3 crore (approx).

₹3 crore is huge for a song. But is it really worth it? Here are a few other useful things that we can get in this money.

1. 60,000 people can be fully vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin.

2. Around 2 lakh people can receive basic meals.

3. At least 150 COVID-19 patients can receive full treatment in private hospitals.

4. 15,000 oxygen cylinders can be procured for hospital emergencies.

5. At least 5,000 kids can receive primary education in decent schools.

6. At least 600 resident doctors can be paid their monthly salaries.

7. You can sponsor the entire education from primary to higher level for at least 100 students.

8. At least 150 rural households can get pucca houses.

9. At least 18,000 households can get LPG connections.

10. At least 50 ambulances can be procured for emergency medical use.

11. At least 1,00,000 women can get a month's supply of sanitary napkins.

12. At least 12,000 vehicles can get their montly supply of fuel (petrol/diesel).

13. You can pay a rent of ₹30,000 for at least 83 years. That is more than a lifetime.

Why to spend so much money on a song?