Known for its controversies, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular television shows. The latest season of the show premiered last week and it is already hitting headlines. However, instead of the contestants, it’s the host of the show who is being bashed by the netizens on social media.

During the much-awaited Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Pratik Sehajpal was schooled on his actions by the host Salman Khan. The host was awith Sehajpal's act of trying to break the bathroom’s latch while a female contestant was taking a shower inside.

This is the clip in question:

Salman Khan allegedly said, “Pratik, jab koi ye bolta hai ki agar meri maa ya meri behen bathroom mein hoti, tab bhi main yahi karta game ke liye. Matlab game is above mother and sister?" He then apparently added, "Agar meri behen hoti toh main aapki maa...". The clip mutes at that point, but it appears that Salman Khan used highly derogatory insult against Pratik.

Needless to say, Pratik Sehajpal was deeply affected by his words and he even broke down into tears after the host bid adieu to the contestants.

Netizens bashed the superstar host for his arrogant behaviour and abuse:

I cried after watching this.. Sb ko bs Pratik hi dikh rha h aur kisi ki galti nhi dikhi I don't know Prerna di and Pratik ki mom pe kya guzar Rahi hogi jb unhone Pratik ko rote hoye dekha hoga stay strong you two we're with both of you... I hate SK with all my heart#BigBoss15 — Somiiiii✿♡ (@tf_sau07) October 11, 2021

Salman Khan once said “no work is small” and yet said to #PratikSehejpal that he will keep doing reality shows and never grow, like reality shows are nothing now, the hypocrisy #BigBoss15 — Syed nabeel (@SyedNabeel58) October 11, 2021

I don't know if i should say this or not but i think salman has wrong opinion about #PratikSehajpal . He's constantly cornering him and this is heartbreaking. To be honest #BigBoss15 if this keeps happening to pratik I'm gonna quit watching BB#PratikIsTheBoss

STAY STRONG PRATIK — Lay (@Jerry15061008) October 10, 2021

It’s still not sitting right with me.

Why did #SalmanKhan use MC gaali?



It just doesn’t make sense, #JayBhanushali also abused

& nothing was said to him.



So now it’s ok to abuse someones mom on #Biggboss15 ?? 🤯



What do you think? #BB15 #PratikSehejpal #BigBoss15 — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) October 10, 2021

This is not done.. I know Jay's version is easily dusted off by pulling it off into another tangent... This is not done.. Really not done... #Pratiksehajpal #BigBoss15

STAY STRONG PRATIK — loneranger (@loneranger883) October 9, 2021

he has been running this show alone for a whole week.but today I think what Salman said to him is wrong.I agree That he made some mistakes out of anger.but ran the show whole week

STAY STRONG PRATIK #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam #Voot #bigboss15 #VootSelect pic.twitter.com/zewQPwhpH0 — Rashi Singh (@Rashi13032003) October 9, 2021

Broke my heart when I saw him break down like this. Stay strong Pratik! You are a bold and courageous guy that stands tall against wrong. #StayStrongPratik pic.twitter.com/O2uyzXAc6N — karma ⭐ PratikFam 👑 (@karma71065422) October 9, 2021

Dont worry my cham ye salman jb jb kesi ko bash kya wo audience ki jan bna rubina hi ko ly lo

Dont cry please 😥💔#StayStrongPratik pic.twitter.com/ofsc2x0lkn — pratikistan❤🐯 (@ButtIdua) October 9, 2021

Idk wtf is wrong with @BeingSalmanKhan why is he defaming #PratikSehajpal he did nthg wrong. Can't see him like this 🥺. Thanks #NishantBhatt for being with him .#StayStrongPratik pic.twitter.com/asoxzJRa3N — Roshni Mejiyatar (@RoshniMejiyatar) October 9, 2021

#BB15 not fair at all

to demotivate a young age contestant by saying that he's gonna hop from one reality show to another

By indirectly saying that your future is not bright !!

On what base that he just broke one freaking rule of the house ?#PratikSehajpal #StayStrongPratik 🌍 — Preeti (@Preeti15011933) October 10, 2021

I really don't wana continue with #BigBoss15 Feeling real sad for #PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheBoss He is going through so much bullying. Just waiting for Salmn agar wahape bhi insaaf na mile den done with this show, Enough with this Negativity. — Rowsni Duwarah (@RowsniD) October 8, 2021

Who do you think is right?