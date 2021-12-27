While the country was busy celebrating Christmas, actor Salman Khan found himself becoming a bit of a snack to a snake.

Don't worry. He's fine now. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Khan said:

A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now.

Actually, this doesn't do justice to the story. You should just hear Salman recount the incident himself.

Bhai will return to your local theatres next Eid. Kden.