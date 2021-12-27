While the country was busy celebrating Christmas, actor Salman Khan found himself becoming a bit of a snack to a snake.
Don't worry. He's fine now. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Khan said:
A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now.
Actually, this doesn't do justice to the story. You should just hear Salman recount the incident himself.
Legendary Monologue. 3 bhai movies worth of script material. pic.twitter.com/HiGiu2QeMt— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) December 27, 2021
And now, we go down to Twitter for the expert comments.
His next movie 🎥 “ Snake Zinda Hai” https://t.co/c7yF7nwEZ4— Akhil (@Akhil07964905) December 27, 2021
😲 Am afraid they might use this as a movie scene in future.. https://t.co/qvR1keySJQ— KWEEN OF EVERYTHING 👑 (@Badasslayqueen) December 27, 2021
Hope this is not a promotion for a superhero film where instead of a spider a snake bites Salman and next day he mysteriously becomes - Naagin-Man. https://t.co/Sy3Mf0gMXB— Anurag Minus Verma (@confusedvichar) December 27, 2021
Bhai getting booster shots. Ahead of the curve. https://t.co/7I3WKJcDYF— #CaronaGo (@MulundSoman) December 27, 2021
Bhai will return to your local theatres next Eid. Kden.