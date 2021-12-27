While the country was busy celebrating Christmas, actor Salman Khan found himself becoming a bit of a snack to a snake. 

Salman Khan Snake
Source: ANI

Don't worry. He's fine now. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Khan said: 

A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now. 

Actually, this doesn't do justice to the story. You should just hear Salman recount the incident himself.

And now, we go down to Twitter for the expert comments. 

Bhai will return to your local theatres next Eid. Kden. 