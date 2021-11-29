Salman Khan's latest film Antim: The Final Truth released recently. The film had a theatrical release and with the kind of massive fan following the actor has, we weren't surprised to see people bursting crackers and all.

A video of fans bursting crackers inside a theatre where the film was being screened, went viral. And Salman Khan, like a responsible actor urged fans to not carry firecrackers inside the cinema halls as it could cause safety hazards.

He posted the video on Instagram and wrote:

Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u 🙏

In another incident, a video of fans pouring milk over the film's poster also surfaced on social media. Salman Khan took note of it and requested his fans to not waste milk.

He shared the video on Instagram and wrote:

Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta..

Fans are loving this gesture of the actor.

Antim is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and released in theatres on 26th November.