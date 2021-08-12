Salman Khan recently met weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, and shared a picture with her on his social media accounts. As both smiled for a picture together, the 55-year-old actor was spotted donning a traditional Manipuri scarf around his neck.

While the photograph received a great amount of love from their fans, there were also a number of memes and trolls targeted at Salman Khan. In case you didn't notice it in the picture, the reason for all the trolls was what Khan was wearing.

Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always! pic.twitter.com/KlrTU01xdv — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 11, 2021

The scarf around his neck had the images of sangai deer imprinted on it. For the uninitiated, sangai is an endemic and endangered subspecies of brow-antlered deer found only in Manipur.

While the actor was allegedly involved in a blackbuck poaching case, the netizens couldn’t stop trolling him because of the deer imprints.

Here are some of the tweets.

Nice pic "Deer" — Desi Thug © (@desi_thug1) August 11, 2021

Yaha par bhi credit nahi mila... Deer credit le gaya pic ka😂 pic.twitter.com/MHHYa3W9lo — 𝚂𝚁𝙺𝚜𝚉𝚘𝚗𝚎 (@kingkhan_zone) August 11, 2021

What do you think of the scarf? Let us know in the comments.