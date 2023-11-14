A sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, recently released in the theatres. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller follows the life of Zoya and Avinash, estranged R&AW and ISI agents who are called back into work with assignments by the two agencies that end up pitting the couple against each other.
The film also has a cameo by SRK (just as Pathaan had one of Salman Khan himself), and though that, along with the film’s action sequences, might have garnered some positive attention, Salman Khan’s performance has been observed to be lacklustre.
If you’re curious to know more, we’ve curated tweets about Tiger 3 that will give you a better picture of how the film has faired.
Here’s what people have said, take a look:
You can watch the trailer of Tiger 3 here, in case you need a better look at the movie before booking the tickets.