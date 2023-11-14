A sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, recently released in the theatres. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller follows the life of Zoya and Avinash, estranged R&AW and ISI agents who are called back into work with assignments by the two agencies that end up pitting the couple against each other.

Credit: Hindustan Times

The film also has a cameo by SRK (just as Pathaan had one of Salman Khan himself), and though that, along with the film’s action sequences, might have garnered some positive attention, Salman Khan’s performance has been observed to be lacklustre.

If you’re curious to know more, we’ve curated tweets about Tiger 3 that will give you a better picture of how the film has faired.

Credit: OTT Play

Here’s what people have said, take a look:

#Tiger3Review –

A Gigantic Blockbuster, lot of Action, lot of Twist and Turn, Surprises Patriotic Emotion All of actors entry and phenomenal Interval Block #SalmanKhan Soul of the movie, his actions and expression is Top level.#Tiger3 #YRFSpyUniverse #Tiger3Day #Tiger3Diwali pic.twitter.com/JoPu5aQptS — Indian.flimss (@Indianfilmsss) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3 is more a geo political family drama than a high octane action entertainer



The screenplay, editing & staging is a huge deterrent in making this a knockout #Bollywood Diwali release.



The acting performances cannot be faulted.



The storytelling however is JUST FLAT 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sRsg9nDXI8 — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 12, 2023

Did I Just Witness "THE AVENGERS" of Bollywood 😳😳🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



It's an ULTRA BLOCKBUSTER. 💥💥🔥🔥🔥🥺🥺



Maneesh Sharma has probably Cooked the Best Film OF SPY-VERSE 🔥🔥🫡#Tiger3Review pic.twitter.com/INEDUnZqfR — FilmoHolic FarHan (@filmy_farhan) November 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Just walked out of Tiger 3 and now I understand why even Salman's own fans were trying to burn down the theatre! — CA Mayank Parakh (@Mayank_Parakh) November 13, 2023

In Tiger 3, Selmon bhai is saving the democracy in pakistan. You can't make this up 😭 — Аshish Pradhan 🇮🇳🇺🇦🕉️⚕️🩺 (@DrAshishPradhan) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review: INDIAN CINEMA’S PRIDE #Tiger3 is a cinematic ride of crazy actions, emotions, & chemistry. U’ll find ‘em all in perfect proportion. #SalmanKhan -Just Perfection 🙌 #ManeeshSharma has surprised with his best direction! Storyline is the king & keeps u hooked till… pic.twitter.com/YnkpuS2f4J — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) November 12, 2023

News just in: Salman Khan also has a cameo in Tiger 3. — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) November 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

#Tiger3Review

One Word Review : BLOCKBUSTER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️⭐ #Tiger3 is a WINNER, more than lives up to the humongous hype & scale of Spy Universe… Megastar #SalmanKhan𓃵 has brought in the inferno to set the screen ablaze in #Tiger3. Best Salman Khan entry in The history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o9yPEC5bVI — вєιηg ѕσнαιв кнαη | Fan Acc (@BeingSohaib2712) November 12, 2023

tiger 3 and so far it's just fine. pretty predictable but the direction is fun enough. writing is really bad w the dialogue though



the opening does make me sad abt how middle eastern culture is always boiled down to antagonists in war situations bc the architecture and stuff- — aisha (@punishedAisha) November 13, 2023

The best movie of #SalmanKhan career, Bhaijan yet again proves his mettle and Delivered Terrifice Performance in #Tiger3 shattering all previous records. A Must WATCH #Tiger3Review ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#EmraanHashmi did excellent performance as well #KatrinaKaif is the beauty of the Film !! pic.twitter.com/wFPgjNBm0o — Fatima Khan (@afficasm) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review

full on Goosebumps 🔥💥#SalmanKhan is the lifeline,without doubt, his CAREER-BEST performance. Interval block and

climax fight terrific… the

stunningly executed action pieces..#Tiger3 feels like a Hollywood level film



Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ZskTuoAYxh — beingaaqib18 (@aakib_shaikh5) November 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

#Tiger3Review: SALMAN KHAN IS BACK AND HOW!



Not even 1% of what they showed in the teaser, trailer, and promo is in the film. That's why the movie looks completely fresh!



Prepare for a cinematic feast with TIGER 3. Compared to previous Spy films, it is the best spy film in the… — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3Review -⭐⭐⭐⭐✨



One of the best movie of #YRFSpyUniverse , Storyline is brilliant and action is like hollywood standard, Act of All actors is phenomenal, More of Surprises !#SalmanKhan A One Man Show , who prove he's the dady of Spy Universe.



A Must watch🔥#Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/2HdOEDy3UB — 𝐊𝐀𝐁𝐈𝐑 ♛ (@ISalman_Rules) November 12, 2023

#Tiger3 is a Blockbuster. Loved it.

It's always a treat to watch Salman Khan on a big screen. pic.twitter.com/X86myzpJIZ — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Done With Second Round!



The T-I-G-E-R entry sequence got the LOUDEST Cheers, Reminds of the Iconic ETT entry. 💥🔥🔥

Salute to the KING Maneesh Sharma's vision 🫡👑#Tiger3Review #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/80FV2Z90fu — DeviL PaSha 🚬 (@iBeingAli_Pasha) November 12, 2023

Appreciation tweet for lord #EmraanHashmi.

He totally nailed it as Aatish.

his walking style, his BGM, his performance with the emotion. Single expression John must learn from Emmy how to act.



The best villain of the spy universe 🔥🫡 #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/HApqyBrDKO — DeviL PaSha 🚬 (@iBeingAli_Pasha) November 13, 2023

You can watch the trailer of Tiger 3 here, in case you need a better look at the movie before booking the tickets.