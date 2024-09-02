Just out of the blue, Salman Khan has released his own song. Because he can. And this song is, well, not very easy to the ears.

Written by Salman Khan, You Are Mine is this rap-melody-sad-song. There is no one vibe to it. The closest it comes to resembling music is Taher Shah’s Angel. You Are Mine is not your classic love song, because you wouldn’t want to send it to someone you love.

If you think we are exaggerating things, the music video is just Salman Khan basically walking in a white outfit, with monochromatic tones in the video. The chorus goes like this: You are mine, you are mine, you are mine, you are mine. Mai tera hoon, mai tera hoon, mai tera hoon, mai tera hoon.

Given everything that is happening in the music video and the song, there is not a lot of defending that even fans can do this time. We are not lying, we have proof:

ADVERTISEMENT

You should hear it out, just because…

The effort, though, that is commendable.