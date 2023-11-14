There’s a lot that we’re hearing about Tiger 3 – and while the craze is real, these may not all be good things. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the primary roles. There’s also a significant cameo by Shah Rukh Khan, as Pathaan. The spy universe is definitely the highlight of all the films IN IT.

Ever since the release, there’s noticeable discourse and reaction around the film. However, a lot of it can be driven from the bias that comes from the actor’s fan following. Salman Khan and ‘the bhai effect’ can definitely be very consuming, and so, we need to look at things objectively.

Understandably, the film has elements that are nice and fun, and those deserve acknowledgment. The setting and action sequences are an example. However, some things need to be said – from a cinematic point of view. Salman Khan’s lack of effort and range, for one.

The internet has opinions on this, and we must take note.

Tiger 3 is a bad idea guys — Meesam Aly / free palestine 🇵🇸 (@unluckyalii) November 12, 2023

I have a new found respect for Pathaan movie after watching Tiger 3. Tiger neither works as a political drama nor as an action film. Doesn't help Salman is sleep walking throughout the movie. Must be up there among his worst performances. Maneesh Sharma was a bad choice from YRF. — Shrawan Kumar Thapa (@iam_shrawan) November 13, 2023

tiger 3 and so far it's just fine. pretty predictable but the direction is fun enough. writing is really bad w the dialogue though



the opening does make me sad abt how middle eastern culture is always boiled down to antagonists in war situations bc the architecture and stuff- — aisha (@punishedAisha) November 13, 2023

The biggest blunder both Siddharth Anand and Maneesh Sharma did was they made an action sequence featuring SRK and SK look like a piece of comedy in Pathaan and Tiger 3. One actor doesn't have many expressions, the other is a great actor, but was bogged down by terrible writing. — A (@Agd_1) November 12, 2023

News just in: Salman Khan also has a cameo in Tiger 3. — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) November 10, 2023

Just walked out of Tiger 3 and now I understand why even Salman's own fans were trying to burn down the theatre! — CA Mayank Parakh (@Mayank_Parakh) November 13, 2023

Done Till interval



Tiger 3 is boring As hell till now…….



Only good thing is Salman's acting and expression in that song where he doubts zoya



Other than that it's boring till now#Tiger3 — Ted (@SavageClown666) November 13, 2023

The Merchant of Venice (1600): "If you prick us do we not bleed? If you tickle us do we not laugh? If you poison us do we not die? And if you wrong us shall we not revenge?"



X (2023): pic.twitter.com/ZgRxZDmFt3 — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) November 14, 2023

In Tiger 3, Selmon bhai is saving the democracy in pakistan. You can't make this up 😭 — Аshish Pradhan 🇮🇳🇺🇦🕉️⚕️🩺 (@DrAshishPradhan) November 12, 2023

Clearly, not all is well.