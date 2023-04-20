When Himesh Reshammiya sang Tera Pyar Hookah Bar, I thought nothing could ever be worse than an unforgettable terrible song. Turns out, I was wrong. Honey Singh and Salman Khan’s Lets Dance Chotu Motu from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan just dropped, and it’s, umm…horrendous. I mean, just read this:

Suno everybody mere paas aao

I’m so lazy mujhe nachao

Beat bajao shor machao

Twinkle twinkle mere sath gao

WTF?

Snippet from Lets Dance Chotu Motu | Zee Music Company – YouTube

Lets Dance Chotu Motu is when lazy writing, auto-tune beats, bizarre dance steps, and KUCH BHI elements collaborate to create cringe. The 3-minute song has bare minimum lyrics and five nursery rhymes, Twinkle Twinkle, Humpty Dumpty, Jack N Jill, Mary Had a Little Lamb, and Ringa Ringa Roses.

But was this intentional? Was this the actual idea because who in their right mind would want to make THIS?

Snippet from Lets Dance Chotu Motu | Zee Music Company – YouTube

Not just us, but people on social media are also horrified by the song. Here’s what they are saying.

What the fvck is this? pic.twitter.com/2ex6N5sQ43 — Hara ✨ (@Mystic_riverrr) April 19, 2023

He’s not making movies, he’s just shitposting in theatres like you do on Twitter https://t.co/mVQkwtFkQS — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) April 19, 2023

That nursery rhyme song feels like a fever dream — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) April 19, 2023 TRUE.

still mad at salman khan cause he missed 'baa baa black sheep' in the song 😞 — savy-v's version🫶🏻 (@ashantipriyaa) April 19, 2023

Either Bhai is testing out how awful he can be before his fans break or he has completely lost it!! This is shit is embarrassing on a whole new level. https://t.co/zFBWPekoEW — nakul. (@itsNaCool) April 18, 2023

how is salman khan not embarrassed of his movie like i thought falling in love was bad but theres a whole nursery rhyme song like WTF ???? 😭😭😭 — gowri D-DAY & MY WORLD (@florasjin) April 19, 2023

Just heard a new song from the new Salman Khan movie!! pic.twitter.com/pEDcdF83ec — RAGNER (@AnujMacwan) April 20, 2023

Now this is getting out of control bc 😂 pic.twitter.com/1oehFx7yKN — ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) April 18, 2023

salman khan doesnt care about anything anyone pic.twitter.com/wOpI53i6GZ — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) April 18, 2023

I am mentally disturbed after watching this song. This will haunt me the entire night. Farhad Samji is going from bad to worse. There isn't even any credit for the lyrics. Although only one person can write such timeless lyrics on the entire planet. https://t.co/DUg5i9qJx6 — Fella Kankichi – Russophobic 🇮🇳🇺🇦🇹🇼🇽🇰 (@KankichiRyotsu2) April 18, 2023

And naah! It’s NOT a kid’s song. We’ve had much, MUCH better. Remember Taare Zameen Par?

It’s a spoof, people. Why else would anybody do this to our ears?