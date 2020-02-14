Saloni Gaur, a 20-year-old Delhi University student, is now a social media sensation, thanks to her popular for her viral character Nazma Aapi. Going by this name, she creates videos about the trending issues and her funny take even on serious issues has gained her thousands of followers on social media.
Recently, Saloni shared a hilarious parody video of her mimicking actor Kangana Ranaut on Valentine's Day.
KANGANA RUN-OUT ON VALENTINE'S DAY#ValentineIsComing #Valentine'sDay #KanganaRun-out pic.twitter.com/Xlv7IiECsh— NAZMA AAPI (Saloni Gaur) (@salonayyy) February 13, 2020
Wearing a curly hair wig, she begins by introducing herself as Padma Shri Kangana Ranuat.
She goes on to say that even after dating Raja Awasthi for so many years, she has never wished him Valentine's Day, because usse toh yeh concept samajh hi nahi aata hai.
Midway through the video, she talks about the mention of Valentine's Day in Mahabharata. According to her, it doesn't make sense to celebrate Valentine's Day if it has not been mentioned in the Mahabharata.
Aajkal Mahabharata ka bahot zikr karte hai. Toh main poochna chahungi kya aapko Mahabharata mein kabhi Valentine's Day ka koi zikr mila? Nahi mila na. Toh jab Mahabharata mein nahi hai toh isse bharat mein to banna hi nahi chahiye.
If you remember, recently, commenting on Saif Ali Khan's statement about his film Tanhaji, Kangana Ranuat had said:
If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat.
View this post on Instagram
KANGANA RUN-OUT ON VALENTINE'S DAY. Guys valentine's day is coming mention your friend's secret valentine in the comments section band bja do dost ki😂 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #kanganaranaut #Kanganarunout #Salonayyy #valentines #valentinesday #nazmaaapi #secretvalentine
Later in the video, she also talks about a group which gets couples forcefully married on Valentine's Day.
Jab aap bhaag kar shaadi kar sakte hai toh aise bhi kar lijiye. Itna thrill toh life mein hona hi chahiye. Warna kya fayda ha phir zindagi ka. Marr jaana hi accha hai.
Netizens are loving the video and the comic's humour and impression.
Matlab Mahabharat me nahi tha to Bharat me nahi hona chahiye🙏🙏🙏— VerySorrykar 2.0 (@VerySorrykar2) February 13, 2020
Brilliant 🤣 you have mastered her impression— Dr Nazma (@nazmaaman) February 13, 2020
Hahahahah , kal to zarur law and order problem hogaaa 🤣🤣🤣— Salman(ಸಲ್ಮಾನ್) (@salmanchelsea) February 13, 2020
She's also a response to those female comics who crib they aren't heard just because they're female. Content matters.— Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) February 13, 2020
My mom seriously believes this is Kangana Ranaut!!!!— Steve Dias (@SteveDias10) February 14, 2020
Man.! Just Close your eyes and listen this it seems like real kangna Ranaut is saying all these.! Sheer talent. Awesome.!— ѕpecтer (@MeTheFurious) February 13, 2020
I am fangirling over you woman! 😁😁— The Solitary Shrink (@UrbanShrink) February 13, 2020
Near perfect Kangana, i like u better than her aapi!
Previously, Gaur had shared a parody video of Kangana Ranaut reviewing her recent movie Panga. Her videos on socially relevant social issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act and Delhi pollution also went viral on the Internet.
View this post on Instagram
KANGANA RUN-OUT MALANG REVIEW. Swipe right to watch all parts➡️➡️Don't forget to tag your friends and also tell me your favourite part in the comments section. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #malang #malangreview #moviereview #kanganaranaut #kangana #Salonayyy #salonigaur #instadaily #instagood #indianvideos #malangmovie #adityaroykapoor #dishapatani #anilkapoor #nazmaaapi
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Kamra and Arnab out on YouTube. My version of kangana is looking like Lasith Malinga😁https://t.co/7LAnOC9dJa— NAZMA AAPI (Saloni Gaur) (@salonayyy) January 31, 2020
Apart from Nazma Aapi, Saloni also plays other hilarious characters like Kusum Behenji and Asha Behenji in her other videos.