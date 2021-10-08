Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been under a lot of limelight ever since she and her husband, Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. Especially since the actor has become the target for baseless rumours, once again blaming the woman for a divorce. The internet has accused her of having affairs, abortions and being an opportunist, all because she chose to end a marriage that wasn't making either of them happy.

The actor took to Instagram to share how overwhelming these rumours have been and how divorce is hard as it is, without the character assassination she has had to face.

Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.

The actor also added that she would not let this break her, despite the fact that she is not being given the space to heal.

A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.

Read the full statement here:

Despite the fact that the couple gave a joint statement on Instagram, sharing that their separation is mutual and they will continue to remain friends, the harassment that Samantha has had to face is proof of how society always finds it easier to play the blame game with the woman.