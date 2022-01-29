The South Indian film industry has some of the gems of the country. With their powerful and versatile acting, they steal our hearts away. We have previously talked about the highest-paid Tamil actors, it's time to talk about the highest-paid South Indian actresses.

1. Rashmika Mandanna | ₹2-2.5 Crores

Rashmika Mandanna has the title of 'National Crush of India'. She has done several Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films and is rightly known as a 'Pan-India Actress'. Her latest film Pushpa is also getting a lot of acclamation. She also has two Hindi movies, Mission Majnu and Goodbye, lined up for this year. She charges around 2 to 2.5 crores per movie.

2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu | ₹3-8 Crores

Samantha Ruth Prabhu predominantly works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. She received the biggest acclamation of her acting career to date from the web series Family Man 2. Samantha has four Filmfare awards to her name and reportedly charges 3 to 8 Crores per film or series.

3. Anushka Shetty | ₹6 Crores

Anushka Shetty is one of the highest-paid actresses of the South Indian film industry. She started her career in 2005 and has received several awards, including 3 Filmfare awards. She is famously known for her brilliant portrayal of young and old Devsena in Baahubali. According to reports, she gets paid around 6 crores per movie.

4. Nayanthara | ₹2-7 Crores

Nayanthara predominantly works in the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam cinemas. She was the only South Indian actress to have made it to the Forbes India Celebrity 100, 2018 list. Nayanthara charges around 2 to 7 crores for every movie.

5. Taapsee Pannu | ₹3-5 Crores

Taapsee Pannu started her acting career in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. She has done many Hindi films with strong messages like Pink, Thappad, etc. She has also received two Filmfare awards. Taapsee Pannu charges around 3 to 5 crores for every movie.

6. Pooja Hegde | ₹2-4 Crores

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut with the Tamil film, Mugamoodi, in 2012. She made her Hindi film debut with the movie Mohenjo Daro in 2016. Pooja was also the second runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 pageant. Her upcoming Bollywood projects include Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan. She charges 2 to 4 crores per movie.

7. Kajal Aggarwal | ₹1.5-4 Crores

Kajal Aggarwal made her debut in 2004 with the Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... but works predominantly in Telugu and Tamil industries. In 2009, she did Magadheera which was the biggest blockbuster of all time in the Telugu cinema. She charges around 1.5 to 4 crores for every movie.

8. Rakul Preet Singh | ₹1.5-3 Crores

Rakul Preet Singh made her film debut with the Kannada movie Gilli in 2009. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Yaariyan in 2014. Some of her upcoming movies include Attack, Runway 34, Doctor G. She charges around 1.5 crores to 3 crores per movie.

9. Tamannaah Bhatia | ₹1.5-3 Crores

Tamannaah Bhatia primarily appears in Telugu and Tamil movies. She made her acting debut with the Hindi movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra in 2005. She has also worked in the TV series November Story and 11th Hour. According to reports, she charges around 1.5 crores to 3 crores per movie/series.

10. Keerthy Suresh | ₹1-3 Crores

Keerthy Suresh appears predominantly in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. She started her career as a child actress in the early 2000s. She returned to acting with the Malayalam movie Geethaanjali. She has several movies like Good Luck Sakhi, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Saani Kaayidham lined up for 2022. She charges around 1 to 3 crores for every movie.

11. Ramya Krishnan | ₹1-2.5 Crores

Ramya Krishnan is well known for her role in the movie Baahubali. She has appeared in over 260 films in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. She has also won four Filmfare awards and several other awards. She charges around 1 to 2.5 crores for every movie.

12. Shruti Haasan | ₹1-2.5 Crores

Shruti Haasan is an actor as well as a playback singer. She predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi movies. She made her acting debut with the Hindi movie Luck in 2009. She also starred in the American TV series Treadstone in which she has a recurring role. She charges around 1 to 2.5 crores for every movie.

