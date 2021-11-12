Saying that the lockdown didn't turn us all into chess enthusiasts at some point would be an understatement. While the Netflix original The Queen's Gambit made us believe that we all have been a prodigy all along after a stunning win over that six-year-old cousin, online chess tournaments helped us make new friends and keep in touch with the old ones (along with other games such as Ludo, Among Us and Skribbl, of course).
Well, if you could relate to the aforementioned stuff, then you definitely had been watching Samay Raina's streams on YouTube. From chess to gaming and random pranks, this stand-up comic surely has kept us all entertained during the two years of lockdown while we were drinking our Dalgona coffee in some dark corner of the house. His streams playing chess proves it that something as "sophisticated" as a game of chess can be funny and an absolute delight to follow!
We picked up some of the best moments and streams of Raina for you, so read on!
1. When he and his followers ended up crashing a chess website
2. The hilarious invitations to random people for playing chess
3. When he and other stand-up comics played with the Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand
4. When he prank called chess grandmasters unapologetically like a pro!
5. Chess battles and pep talks
6. When he couldn't resist singing to his heart's content, butchering our fav songs on the way
7. A game with Tanmay Bhatt
8. When he played Antakshari with other chess players
9. The game of chess with BB ki Vines
Here's to chess making our lockdown bearable: check and mate!