The Indian stand-up comedy scene has ways been a boys club capitalising on our nation's ingrained sexism. One would have hoped that the Me Too movement when several giants in the industry were rightfully critiqued for their outward displays of misogyny camouflaged as jokes, would make some changes to this behaviour. But after a brief adjustment period, it would appear we have fallen back to the good old days. Sure, you could no longer say "Your mom is a bleep" and pass it off as stand-up.

But if you were Samay Raina, you could dial back time in very creative ways.

Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 5, 2022

Ah, stereotypical jokes about women being controlling and wanting autonomy over their own bodies, is so progressive...ly American. Fucking A!

I know all the 'meninists' are going assemble now and claim the refuge of dark humour but where's the bloody humour?! For real. where's the joke?

Iss joke mein utna humour hain jitna Samrat Prithviraj mein plot.

Naturally, people on the internet called him out. But as is the ritual with these things, Raina doubled down with a few retorts of his own, which again, the internet did not find funny. TBH, humour is subjective to one's interpretation. That said...

...Raina actually took the time machine to 2012 to dig out some jokes from the grave of Bill Maher's stand up career!

So, here's the thing...

People have been calling him out on social media! TBH, they are just asking the location of the joke.

“take it as a joke” um where is the joke? https://t.co/qxQNTBbJqS — disha (@lilvenb1tch) July 5, 2022

Man.....what happened to comedians making jokes which are funny? People write 2-3 sets these days, try it at comedy clubs (if you are hot, then toh instant success), then go win Comicstan or whatever that is, start a YouTube channel and Livestream everyday, and done. https://t.co/A9xY3mqsm1 — Arpita Desai (@immatinyaff) July 5, 2022

Only funny thing about this is that Samay actually thinks that he is funny lol https://t.co/Gjyq9WI0dO — Archer (@poserarcher) July 5, 2022

Cis male comedians never moved on from the "dank memes" level of humor and it shows. Besharam laude sabke sab. https://t.co/PgJ2GgoRUY — Disgruntled Pelican 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) July 5, 2022

some of u (samay) really need to gatekeep ur humour (disgusting thoughts) https://t.co/WzAhhkw1Ur — a therapist's wet dream (@swagbestie) July 5, 2022

male standup comedians being male standup comedians https://t.co/2GeqEuOoND — ☂️ (@4SHlSH) July 5, 2022

This is not dark humour,this is cringe humour. Infact it's not even humour its girlfriend aur abortion keywords use kr leta hun,log funny samjhenge. https://t.co/0GdY88gWAq — Angel🌻 (@_angel_905) July 5, 2022

"Kuch bhi likhunga in the name of dark comedy. And if someone says anything unhe uncle/aunty/bhaiya/didi bol dunga. Peak comedy achieved" https://t.co/WPTlcggiNF — Divya Kulkarni (@divyayyy) July 5, 2022

I’d say no uterus, no opinion, but more like no brain cells, no opinion here. https://t.co/gzW2y0fh00 — Anushka Desai (@Noushkadesai) July 5, 2022

To be clear, no one thinks Raina's joke is anti-abortion. It's just tasteless and unfunny... is what people think. I have been told to keep my personal feelings aside!