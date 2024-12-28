‘Crazzyyyy bhai crazzyy’ – If you read that in Samay Raina’s voice, then you are probably addicted to India’s Got Latent like millions of others. Samay is a popular face in the Indian comic scene. He is a printing engineer, YouTuber, and chess enthusiast, who recently took his unpredictably hilarious brand of humor to a whole new stage: India’s Got Latent. This not-your-typical-talent-show is making a buzz all around the world, allowing contestants to showcase their talent, whatsoever. Samay is the main judge of the show along with guest judges like Farah Khan, KR$NA, Seedhe Maut, Bharti Singh, Raghu, Kunal Kamra, Poonam Pandey, gathering millions of views within a few hours of release.

The stand-up comedian hosted a Reddit AMA on r/IndiasGotLatent where he answered some of the questions asked by his beloved fans and participants. With more than 3.3k comments, the AMA is live till New Year 2025 and he will be answering questions whenever he gets the time, according to the mods of the subreddit. If you’ve ever wondered what goes on in the mind of Samay while cracking those hilarious jokes, this AMA is for you. Here’s a recap of some of the questions and his answers about his comedy, getting roasted, favorite comedians, and his show India’s Got Latent.

1. How do you handle the criticism that comes with this change, especially in a time when almost anything can be perceived as offensive? – silent_echo_77

Since I’m not doing it for the ones who don’t like my comedy there is no reason for me to care about what they think of me. I just love comedy and I know in my heart that if I do my work honestly and passionately then the ones who love me will always be there to back me up when I need them the most and that’s all that matters to me

2. How does your brain work so quickly to come up with such sharp, spontaneous responses every time? – silent_echo_77

Comedy is a muscle and the only way to train it is to get more time on stage. It just happens naturally with more stage time and I love the grind. I am working every day to be funnier than yesterday and I hope I can keep it up for as long as I can!

3. When are you planning to bring your father as a judge on India’s Got Latent? – silent_echo_77

Hahahahaha, no plans for now but never say never!

4. How did the idea of hosting a unique show like IGL come to your mind? – Salt_Mixture5035

Thank you so much! I always wanted to make a recurring show but didn’t know what to make, I tried a few things but nothing that I felt was as fun to recreate every 10-15 days. Then I remember I used to host Twitter spaces where I would interact with people and do sort of an interview and make them laugh. I realized I really enjoyed doing it and that’s when I knew I had to make an interactive show where I could talk to people. While researching I realized this show -Kill Tony was such a close representation of what I wanted. However, I felt a pure uncut 3-hour standup show would be too monotonous for me to host, and tbh I didn’t want to just rip off their format. I knew I had to make the show about ANY TALENT not just standup and I knew I had to create a point system to make it interesting. What I am most proud of is to come up with the point system that I came up with. I genuinely believe that being self-aware is a superior trait than being talented. A person who is talented but not self-aware is worth less in my eyes than a person who is not talented but self-aware. I knew I had to reward based on self-awareness and therefore the point system!!! It makes me so happy that people love the show!!!

5. What are your thoughts on how so many latent copies are being formed( latent got pak etc etc) – kiwizzz23

Imitation is the best form of flattery!

6. Which episode did you have the most fun filming? – Salt_Mixture5035

Yesterday with Farah was so much fun! Also the Raghu episode!!

7. Samay, has there ever been a time someone has roasted or jokes on you and you internally couldn’t take it and were offended? – wizardreddit

Intent matters. If I am at a roast show or in my Latent show or any other comedy show and someone makes a joke on me, even if it doesn’t land, it wouldn’t bother me because it’s an unsaid rule that they’re just trying to be funny for the show! Sometimes participants in latent, in their attempt to be funny say the randomest shit to the panel which doesn’t even land, but we all get it because they’re just trying to be funny. Like I asked a contestant, “How old are you?” and he replied, “Ask your mother”. Nobody even got what the joke was or what he meant, but we all know he was just TRYING to be funny so I am like theek hai bhai, joke bomb hua koi nahi chalo next joke pe jaate hai. However in real life, if I’m walking in the airport and some random person says something to me I would definitely be like wtf? Do you get it?

8. Can you also upload full episode without editing those? Would love to see those 5 hour long latent videos. – Comfortable_Self_319

You won’t enjoy it because some acts get very nervous and are barely able to speak. Baaki let me plan a 2 hour EP soon!

9. How did you quit smoking? – Ok_Cost7661

Spend time with your mother and ask her how she would feel if something were to happen to you. It will make you want to do everything for a healthy life.

10. What’s the most fun experience you had this year? – Own_Percentage7126

Electric scootering in the streets of Vienna with “The World Is Yours” by Nas playing in my airpords and cool wind brushing against my body. Man, I can’t explain the feeling. I felt like a deer jumping around in the Savannahs.

11. Who’s your fav comedian? And how do you try to stay out of controversies? How’s your friendship with Kusha now?

I don’t have a favourite comedian, I have favourite jokes. I love and learn from sooo many comics that the list won’t stop if I start writing it down. I don’t chase controversies, I just be myself and something or the other happens. Learning to deal with it smoothly. Friendship with Kusha is not the same, we rarely talk but I spoke to her recently and it was great! I am fond of her regardless. I hope someday she and I can laugh about everything openly but that day has time. Always rooting for her success!

12. Will we get BKK 4 anytime soon? – kiwizzz23

Won’t answer this because life is unfair.

13. Bhai life ka purpose kya hai? – Jeetu_FromVideocon

Happiness.

14. Is there one joke you regret? if yes then which one? – kjeldahh

No regrets, only learnings.

15. Do we have Hoezay lined up to be on the panel? – Ok_Cost7661

Yes! Hoezay and Kenny together!

16. Who are your favorite upcoming comedians on the scene? – RoughedUp39

Ravi Gupta, Tarang Hardikar, Kaustubh Aggarwal, Vineeth Shrinivasan, Shashwat Maheshwari, Sumit Sorav, Siddharth Dudeja and so many more.

17. Is India’s Got Latent scripted? – alias_admirer

Just the intro jokes on everyone I prepare while on the way to Habitat, sometimes I call a few friends and run those by them. Also, I run them by the panel. Rest all is unscripted. You can always tell when a joke is written and when it’s in the moment! Written ones don’t have the same feel as the impromptu jokes in a show like latent.

17. Who are some of your favorite guitar players? – nikhilmalik

Stevie Ray Vaughan, BB King, Johnny Winter, Eric Clapton, David Gilmour, Steven Wilson. (SRV just tops the list for me though).

18. Are you depressed when by yourself? – RudeusGrayCat

I love my company to the point it is unhealthy.

19. Kitna earning ho jata h month ka (figuratively bhi chalega) – som_0107

I’m very poor, please buy my membership.

20. Can we have Balraj permanent on the panel… when he’s not there it feels somewhat incomplete hehe – kiwizzz23

Nice try Balraj.

P.S: Balraj is a gentleman and no one can convince us otherwise!