There’s no doubt that being famous isn’t an easy task since you are always in the limelight. And recently, influencers Samay Raina and Raj Shamani were definitely under the spotlight with their apparent feud over Twitter.

For the uninitiated, Samay Raina was the co-winner of the stand-up comedy contest Comicstaan Season 2. During the global pandemic, he started streaming chess games along with several fellow comedians and chess masters. On the other hand, Raj Shamani started his career as a motivational speaker at the tender age of 16.

On March 17th, Samay Raina ended up roasting Raj Shamani in a series of tweets that soon caught Twitterati's attention.

Raj Shammani aakhir chaahta kya hai — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 17, 2022

If you think about it, motivational speakers are actually motivating people to make them rich — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 17, 2022

If everyone's motivated then motivational speakers will feel demotivated — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 17, 2022

Not many people know that the reason Burj Khalifa is so tall is because Raj Shamani motivated it — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 17, 2022

Raj Shamani is that building uncle who keeps giving unsolicited advice to teenagers — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 18, 2022

Daalde bhai Raj Shamani aaj '5 ways to play holi before you turn 17' — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 18, 2022

Do you ever wonder who motivates Raj Shamani? It is not Sandeep or Beer Biceps, it is Coinswitch — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 18, 2022

Raj Shamani is a true artist because logo ka chootiya kaatna bhi ek kala hai — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 18, 2022

Colleges actually book Raj Shamani to give motivation to the organisers to get actual talent next time — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 18, 2022

Even Raj Shamani gave it back to Samay Raina with a hilarious tweet.

Bhai tu chess pe focus kar yaar. @ReheSamay pic.twitter.com/c1WkNuRwjQ — Raj Shamani (@rajshamani) March 18, 2022

While some people were thoroughly enjoying the fight, others were wondering what the feud was all about.

Why this sudden obsession of Samay Raina with Raj Shamani?



Anyways loving their tweets😂 — Ayush Vijayvargia (@Ayush_Vijay_) March 18, 2022

Samay Raina is roasting Raj Shamani I can't stop laughing at his tweets🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — muby ratthews (@mommy_yoda) March 18, 2022

why are Samay Raina and Raj Shamani fighting on Twitter — Kriti Gupta (@kritinotkeerti) March 18, 2022

What's going on in between Raj Shamani and Samay Raina? — Sakshi (@chill_sakshi) March 18, 2022

Let's have Samay Raina VS Raj Shamani boxing match? — Sidhanth Kamath M (@writtenbysidd) March 18, 2022

However, it shocked everyone when the stand-up comedian revealed that it was all a marketing stunt for an upcoming collaboration between him and the motivational speaker.

Raj k saath podcast coming next month 😘 @rajshamani https://t.co/0puNDzZeTi — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 18, 2022

Top 5 marketing tips to get more views on podcast 😎 — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) March 18, 2022

This is how netizens reacted to this information:

Popcorn waapis rakh diya. — Shivam Lakhanpal (@lp_shivam) March 18, 2022

Biggest crossover after Spiderman no way home🤝🏻 — Somya Upadhyay 🚀 (@somya_designs) March 18, 2022

raja shamani's podcast subs rn 📈📈📈 — ni (@lhlslovebot) March 18, 2022

Holi thi toh rang hi badal diye Samay 😤 — Chandni (@kyausernamehaii) March 19, 2022

Khel gaya😏🤣 — Vanshika (@vanshikapatell) March 18, 2022

Bhai tereko bakchodi mein maja aata h na — KARTIK AGARWAL (@Kartik0908ag) March 18, 2022

Top 1 people to not to collaborate with as it won't work

1. Raj Shamani — Naman Chhoria (@Namanjain343) March 18, 2022

Ah, Twitter is a fun place!