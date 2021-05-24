If you haven't yet watched Dibaker Banerjee and Varun Grover's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, you might want to consider doing so. The film released theatrically on the 19th of March and is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The story of the film revolves around two main characters, Sandeep Walia (played by Parineeti Chopra) and Pinky Dahiya (played by Arjun Kapoor). It is being widely appreciated for how it has portrayed gender inequality and the overall storyline. So, just in case you need a little more information before you decide to watch the film, here is what the internet is saying about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

One more of Dibakar Banerjee gems , Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on @PrimeVideoIN . @ParineetiChopra and @arjunk26 stellar performances :) pic.twitter.com/rghE5UPOy5 — SharmisthaChatterjee (@sharmi_c) May 22, 2021

Taxi no 9211, Asuran and sandeep aur pinky faraar. Watched three movies. All are well made films. Check it out. — Sanchez (@Dans_DK) May 22, 2021

Sandeep and Pinky farar is unexpected a good film. — Prachi 🦋 (@notsodumb_) May 23, 2021

I am not a fan of ARJUN KAPOOR..

But yesterday i saw Sandeep and Pinky ..

Today i just finished Sardar ka grandson.. i loved both the stories specially sardar ka grandson❤️ — SidKiWhiskey🥃 (@AdvocatejJyoti) May 23, 2021

Opening scene of Sandeep and pinky faraar was pretty good.. sad that movie lost its pace by second half.. I mean I liked the movie but I also didn’t like it.. kind of confused.. — A. (@atticusfimch) May 23, 2021

Whatta brilliant reflection of the misogyny, greed and corruption prevalent in the society, disguised as a chase movie.

One of the finest movies of this year, with great performances.#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar



My ★★★½ review https://t.co/Y6LoPK5Mnw — debashish goswami (@debashishnitdgp) May 20, 2021

As expected from @DibakarBanerjee sandeep aur pinky farar is different, gripping and pure excellence. Amazing performances by @arjunk26 @ParineetiChopra @Neenagupta001 Raghuvir sir and everyone even in the smallest part. Must watch #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar #sapf — Harish Vyas (@harishvyas22) May 21, 2021

Worst binge weekend, yesterday Army of the dead and now Sandeep & Pinky faraar. Morose. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 23, 2021

Tbh Sandeep and Pinky faraae is quite good even though i wasn't expecting it, turned out to be pretty awesome💁 — Nandita (@nandita098) May 23, 2021

Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar (2021):



A well written dark comedy with witty dialogues, supported by a great cast. Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti play a good duo in this tale of many twists. Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover have a winner here.



4/5#SandeepAurPinkyFaraar #PrimeVideo — Srikar M (@SrikarManepall1) May 21, 2021

Sandeep and Pinky farar is absolute gem. It's just not the story line which is intriguing but the character which @ParineetiChopra and @arjunk26 plays. This movie is a perfect example to portray gender inequality and problem faced by both the groups. — Siddharth Chechani (@siddharth12895) May 23, 2021

#DibakarBanerjee is one of the brightest directors in India.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a well-crafted layered film and impeccably shot by the experienced Anil Mehta.

Also, the BG score invokes a certain sense of ambiguity

Don't pay heed to IMDb rankings. Just give it a watch! — Aikantik Bag (@aikyabag) May 23, 2021

Sandeep and Pinky faraar is surprisingly a good watch. Thank god it's not overdone. — Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) May 22, 2021

True. But the choices of scripts, and acting in movies like Panipat have been terrible.

Watched Sandeep aur Pinky faraar yesterday. Loved it. — Sannibh. (@sannibhism) May 24, 2021

Enjoyed Sandeep aur Pinky Farrar. Written by @varungrover and Dibakar Banerjee. Must watch !!! — Dhruv (@dhruvskadam) May 23, 2021

So, will you be watching the film?