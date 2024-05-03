As we know, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has started streaming on Netflix recently. It stars dynamic actors such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Taha Shah Badussha. The plotline is centered around Lahore’s red-light district (which was known as Heeramandi), and its courtesans.

Credit: Koimoi

Apart from the detailed plotline, there is one other thing that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for, the stunning, intricate set design that he always, always ends up creating and giving to the audiences (as a sheer gift)! This is why we’ve compiled some of the most stunning pictures of the set for you to also enjoy and marvel at. Here, take a look:

1.

Credit: Netflix

2.

Credit: YouTube

3.

Credit: Netflix

4.

Credit: Netflix

5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Netflix

6.

Credit: Netflix

7.

Credit: Netflix

8.

Credit: Netflix

9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Netflix

10.

Credit: Netflix

11.

Credit: YouTube

12.

Credit: YouTube

13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Filmfare

14.

Credit: Netflix

It’s only Sanjay Leela Bhansali that can create a set as detailed and as beautiful as this!