Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a rare appearance on an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, back when celebrity interviews were less about sensationalism and more of an attempt to see beyond their fame. During his conversation with Simi Garewal, the filmmaker opened up about his troubled childhood, the reflection of his father in his film's characters, and much more.

Here are some of the revelations made by Bhansali that showed us the human being within the filmmaker.

1. When he delved into his perspective behind the romantic premise of his films.

2. When he professed his admiration for Raj Kapoor's work and revealed that Devdas was made keeping the filmmaker's cinematic vision in mind.

3. When he poured out his heart and talked about his father's struggle with alcoholism. The director revealed the image of his father that he recalls.



4. When he claimed that a woman is all about power and referred to the female protagonists in his film [Devdas].

5. When he explained the reason why he decided to take his mother’s name instead of his father's.

6. When he said, "I don't feel the need to relate to people," he was probably speaking for every introvert.



7. When he almost broke into tears while sharing the heartbreaking moment he had with his father just a day before his demise.

8. When he was totally vulnerable while speaking about his relationship with his father. It was an incomplete relationship, according to Bhansali, in which he could never comprehend him and vice versa.

9. When he acknowledged the hardships that his mother had endured to make his dreams come true.

10. When he shared the little moments of joy they had while navigating through the rough patch.

11. When he talked profoundly about life and how our past never truly leaves us.



Can we have more celebrity interviews like these?

Watch the full interview here.



Design Credits - Sawan Kumari.