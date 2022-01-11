When you watch Katrina Kaif jumping off high buildings, and Tapsee Pannu getting into car crashes, have you ever wondered who actually carried out those dangerous stunts? Well, there is one woman who finds thrill in these moments, Sanober Pardiwalla.

Sanober has been a part of over 194 Bollywood films, shows and commercials as a stuntwoman. Her work in films like Raavan, Dhoom 2 and Bang Bang has earned her various nominations at international stunt awards.

Her journey began when she was as young as 12, and was already a black belt in karate, a gymnast and a professional swimmer. Now, this mixed martial artist excels in Muay Thai, boxing, kick boxing, Krav Maga and Jiu Jitsu. She is also adept at using a rifle and pistol for sharp shooting, broad sword, staff, whip chain and samurai. A force to be reckoned with.

She has worked as a stunt double for actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonakshi Sinha. This 35-year-old adrenaline chaser trains for three hours in the morning and the another two in the evening. She also doubles as a personal trainer and wellness coach for actors in the industry.

Her love for underwater stunts encouraged Sanober to became an advanced deep-sea diver, apart from being a certified para glider and sky diver. Is there anything this superwoman can't do? In 2010, Sanober won the Darabshaw Lifetime Achievement Award for her Outstanding Performance For Stunts In Bollywood.

Recently, this daredevil is worked on Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Gehraiyaan and Atrangi Re.

She may be working her magic behind a veil of camera tricks but we know that her contributions to Indian cinema have been innumerable. Behind every woman in Bollywood is a brave soul like Sanober Pardiwalla.